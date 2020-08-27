North Myrtle Beach Middle School Principal James LaPier said it was wonderful to see children back in the halls and on the sidewalks again this week for the district’s LEAP (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze and Prepare) days.
“It was like Christmas morning,” LaPier said.
The NMBMS Chiefs’ professional staff came in Thursday for their first day back in the building, with a number of new safety protocols in place.
Arrows on the floor will guide students to stay in one path in the halls, and all water fountains are closed off, as students are being encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles.
Signs about helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 are visible on both the walls and the floors to encourage social distancing.
Even the bathrooms in the hallways now have a place to hang hall passes and indicators outside the doors to let students know whether the restroom is full or not, as only two people will be allowed in at a time.
LaPier said students won’t be sitting in the cafeteria to eat, but they will have the Grab n’ Go meals set up so the students can stay far enough apart and file around the perimeter of the room to get their food and go back to their classroom.
Sharon Mahon, an eighth-grade Algebra and Pre-Algebra teacher at NMBMS, said that the first LEAP day started with some anxiety, but that quickly diminished.
“As soon as we closed the [classroom] door, it was like we had never left,” Mahon said. “They couldn’t be happier to be back. The kids just want to be in school.”
LaPier said no one ever thought March 13 would have been their last day of school for the year.
“Nobody thought that. This is what we do man, this is our passion, every kid that comes in here is our kid,” LaPier said.
Mahon’s classroom usually seats between 25 and 30 students, but is currently set up for 12. She said how many students she can expect on the first day is still unknown.
The DHEC Disease Activity Report for this coming Monday, Aug. 31 will determine how Horry County Schools students attend school beginning Sept. 8.
Last week’s numbers indicated that at this moment, unless there is a spike or dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, the first day of school is likely to be in a hybrid format, with a split schedule consisting of two days in face-to-face learning, and three days at home with distance learning.
“Administration has done everything they can to make us feel safe,” Mahon said, adding that what teachers need now is grace. “We’re doing the best that we can, and they [administration] have given us everything we need.”
LaPier said he is blessed.
He has been in education for 20 years, and the "vibe" in the building is one of excitement.
“What it boils down to is culture … it’s about building relationships, and relationships build culture,” LaPier said.
He is confident that NMBMS is ready to continue to do what they do best, take care of children.
“No matter what adversity we face … we are taking care of their social and emotional needs first. Our kids have been through a lot,” LaPier said.
He said of course there is some apprehension, and of course he is a little scared, but he said they are preparing the best way they can.
He said he can’t think of a better community to work with during this time, to do whatever is needed to take the best care of their students.
“We want them all back, when it is safe to do so,” LaPier said.
