If the bike-riding and pantry-cleaning that folks are doing because COVID-19 is keeping them at home have gotten old, Neighbor to Neighbor can keep them busy as volunteers.
N2N, which is serving 759 clients right now, has coordinated transportation in Horry and Georgetown counties since 2008 for thousands of homebound adults with disabilities. Its mission is to promote independence, relieve isolation and connect homebound adults to the community.
Under normal circumstances, it matches volunteers with people who need transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, senior centers, hairdressers and other errands and appointments.
In an effort to minimize the potential spread of the new coronavirus, N2N has operated on a limited basis since March 16. Now, those car trips are limited to providing basic necessities.
In 2019, Neighbor to Neighbor fielded 40,344 calls. It provided 8,277 rides that traveled 117,252 miles in 8,453 donated hours. In 2019, N2N had 189 volunteers. Of the 166 volunteers N2N has now, only 44 of them are active.
“Some of our volunteers are, out of caution, not willing to drive anyone in their car, but are willing to pick up and drop off prescriptions or groceries," volunteer coordinator Jason Walter said. “Our clients have increased, but we have less volunteers than we had.”
Volunteers are needed to help people get to essential life-sustaining appointments such as radiation, chemotherapy and dialysis. And, volunteers are also needed who are “willing to call our over 700 clients on a consistent basis to ensure their well-being,” Walter said.
“We are calling every single client asking very specific questions trying to prevent social isolation through these telephone calls. Many of these people aren’t seeing anyone in person right now, and that phone call from a trained volunteer can help them not to feel isolated. We want to make sure they feel loved and cared about.”
Each volunteer will have a background check and will get virtual training. In-person training has been suspended. Walter is also visiting every volunteer, bringing equipment including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and aerosol sprays.
For more information about N2N, visit www.facebook.com/riden2n and the blog www.riden2n.org/blog for continuing updates. To help, call Walter at 843-260-8358.
“We know our homebound neighbors depend on our program, and our staff is working extra hours to ensure we can continue to provide clients with ways to safely meet their transportation and social needs even in this time of crisis,” executive director Joe Kunkle said in a prepared statement.
