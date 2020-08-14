The American public’s willingness to wear facemasks, social distance, and practice other mitigation techniques will be the biggest determining factor in how bad the COVID-19 pandemic will get this fall, said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield during a Thursday morning interview with Myrtle Beach radio station WRNN-FM.

“But,” Redfield said, if “75 percent of the American public is embracing the mitigation or less, this could be one of the most difficult October, November, Decembers that we’ve experienced in public health in the history of this nation.”

The Hot Talk Morning Show with Dave Priest and Leanne Graham on WRNN 99.5 held a 17-minute interview with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday morning, who pushed the importance of facemasks and other types of mitigation to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, pitched reopening schools and gave an update on vaccine development.

The White House press office had reached out about hosting Redfield, Priest said, adding “when you get a chance to talk to someone who’s the head of the CDC, you get a chance to talk to someone who has the ears of the president and the ears of the public at the same time.”

Priest started the interview by asking Redfield about schools, to which the Trump appointee pointed out that children are more likely to die of the flu than they are of COVID-19, and said there was a public health cost to keeping kids home.

“We’ve got to do it sensibly, we’ve got to do it safely, we’ve got to do it in a way that protects the vulnerable, the teachers, and obviously those vulnerable household members that may live with the kids,” Redfield said. “But we can’t overemphasize the importance of getting kids back to face-to-face learning.”

Some public health experts have warned against reopening too quickly out of fear the children may infect more vulnerable teachers and families. Horry County Schools gave parents the option to choose entirely virtual learning for the upcoming semester if they registered by a certain deadline.

Those who didn’t choose that option will be at the mercy of the virus and locals’ willingness to protect others: the school district will operate using an in-person learning model, hybrid learning or virtual learning interchangeably depending on DHEC’s weekly disease spread report.

“I was surprised that he was as adamant about getting kids back in school as quickly as possible because there are other high-ranking health officials out there that are skeptical of getting kids back in school as quickly as possible,” said Priest, who’s the show’s more liberal voice to the more conservative Graham.

But, Priest said, “in some of the responses he was talking more like a scientist rather than a politician, which is what you want to hear in times like this.”

Redfield used a lot of his time to pitch the importance of wearing masks, practicing social distancing and good hygiene, being smart about crowds and getting the flu shot this fall.

He stressed the goal of getting the percent of virus tests that come back positive down to below 5 percent.

“And we can do that with the powerful weapons that we have,” Redfield said. “That’s wear a facemask. Universal facemasks; facemasks work. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and really being smart about gatherings and how you make sure you’re distancing when you’re in gatherings. Those are really the major weapons that we have, and they really do work.”

He said a COVID-19 vaccine could be available in 2021, adding that there are six vaccines currently in the works, with three that are close to getting approved.

“I’ve never seen this process move more quickly, more decisively, more purposefully,” Redfield said. “We now have three vaccines that are actually in Phase 3 trials, those are trials, large trials of over 30,000 people each, that are designed to prove safety and efficacy. I anticipate and am very cautiously optimistic that we’ll have one or more vaccines available for distribution to the American public before the end of the year as we were requested to do.”

But while a flu vaccine is already available, Redfield said less than half of Americans take advantage of it. He hopes to get that number above 65 percent this season.

“As a virologist and a person who spent my life in vaccine development, it saddens me deeply to see so many Americans leave it on the shelf, largely because of fear and uncertainty, because none of us want to make a mistake with our children,” he added. “Or, some people are just misinformed and unfortunately, social media is very effective in providing disinformation.”

Answering a question from Graham, Redfield said two of the biggest factors in determining who’s most likely to end up in the hospital are age and other medical conditions.

“It’s probably a sobering statistic that [in] the nursing home, long-term care facilities in this nation, residents make up .1 percent of our nation, so less than one in 1,000,” he said. “And yet they make up between 40 and 50 percent of all deaths that we’ve had from COVID.”

Addressing the reason why people of color are more likely to be hospitalized and die of the viral disease, he again pointed to other medical conditions that increase the chance of hospitalization, and the health inequities that lead to them.

“So when you look at minority populations where we see increased hospitalization and death, it’s not intrinsic to being a Native American, or African-American; it’s intrinsic to some of the health disparities and social determinants of health that are in the population,” Redfield said. “Some of it’s also difficulty avoiding exposure because of use of public transportation. Many people have jobs that they had to do, they couldn’t telework.”

Looking forward, the virologist said he hopes the pandemic helps Americans “really understand we need to have more purposeful, successful, effective strategies for health disparity in this country. And the second thing, hopefully, we’ll begin to turn the tide, the American public will realize they want to embrace vaccines with confidence.”

The Hot Talk Morning Show with Dave Priest and Leanne Graham on weekdays from from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. normally covers local news, entertainment and human interests. Guests usually include local city and county administrators, elected officials, journalists, and other community figures.

In years past, the show has hosted presidential candidates including Trump, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

“You always shoot for the stars as far as getting interviews,” said Priest, who’s been in the market since 1987. “Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don’t. But you never get them on unless you ask.”

To hear the full interview with Redfield, including his thoughts on the Russian vaccine, testing, and COVID-19 immunity, click below.