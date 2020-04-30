The Myrtle Beach City Council voted to allow accommodations businesses in the city to resume operations starting Friday, roughly a month after city leaders instituted a short-term rental ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
City officials also decided to implement restrictions for those businesses. The vote was to approve a resolution authorizing the city manager to implement a new emergency order and was taken Thursday during a meeting held via conference call. On Tuesday, the city council voted to reopen Myrtle Beach’s public beach accesses and adjacent parking areas.
“I am personally opposed to hotels opening at this time,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “However, I understand that legally we cannot keep them from opening. … If we do not pass this resolution, our hotels will be allowed to open with no restrictions in place and no safety guidelines.”
Public beach accesses in unincorporated Horry County, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have also reopened.
Under the rules approved Thursday, hotels and similar businesses can operate with existing reservations on the books as of Thursday from May 1 to May 15.
The regulations apply to hotels, motels, condotels, rental properties, Airbnb and VRBO style lodging and campgrounds.
Those establishments must implement reasonable steps to comply with sanitation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Each business is to issue face coverings to employees to be worn at all times while the staff members are working. That includes front desk personnel and others working in a lobby.
Pools and spas will remain closed due to an order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Dine-in service is still not allowed per the governor’s order. If in-house restaurants offer delivery or curbside pickup, disposable cutlery, cups, bowls and plates should be used.
Disposable menus should also be utilized and thrown away after their use. In addition to face masks, workers assisting in food preparation or delivering meals should wear gloves.
Police will seek voluntary compliance.
Violators can be punished with a fine of up to $100, and repeated violations can result in the temporary suspension of an occupancy permit or business license.
Councilwoman Jackie Hatley said she is concerned about enforcement of the city’s new order.
“I don’t think that all of the meat and potatoes in this document are going to be enforceable,” she said.
Businesses should post signs telling staff members and guests to avoid entering if they feel sick, practice social distancing, sneeze and cough into a cloth or tissue, not engage in unnecessary physical contact and wear face coverings.
Posters should tell guests to practice social distancing and encourage hand and respiratory hygiene.
Businesses are instructed to provide training on the rules and monitor team members for symptoms.
Managers and supervisors are to be trained to spot symptoms of COVID-19.
If a team member contracts the disease, employers should inform their staff while maintaining confidentiality and instruct team members on how to proceed based on recommendations from the CDC.
Sick or symptomatic employees are to be separated from other team members and customers and sent home. Areas visited by those workers should be cleaned and disinfected immediately.
Businesses should implement non-punitive leave policies so employees don’t feel pressured to come to work when they’re sick. Any illness should be reported to a manager or supervisor.
If an employee needs to take medicine such as ibuprofen or aspirin, his or her temperature should be taken beforehand.
Additionally, businesses should have sufficient air circulation.
During times of low to medium occupancy, guests should be assigned to non-adjacent rooms when possible.
Bellman and valet services are limited to people who are disabled and elderly.
Along with wearing face coverings when interacting with guests, bellmen and valets should wear gloves when carrying bags or parking/retrieving cars or sanitize their hands before and after performing requested services.
A guest check-in area must be no closer than six feet to the next nearest check-in area.
Also, front desk areas should have clear floor markings to indicate proper spacing distances from other guests.
Additionally, businesses are told to install plexiglass partitions at each front desk/check in station and hand sanitizer stations in all public areas and the most heavily used entrances/exits, outside lobby elevators and on each floor.
Guest elevators shouldn’t be occupied by more than one person at a time unless with other occupants who are part of the same party or family.
All guests should wear face coverings while occupying elevators.
Service elevators are restricted to one person at a time.
Businesses must create lists of high-touch surfaces and disinfect them hourly, maintaining a logbook of the regiment that includes the date time the cleaning was done and the initials of the employee who performed the cleaning. Employees are required to wear gloves when cleaning; dirty surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water before disinfection. Disposable wipes should be provided.
No-touch trash bins should be provided for staff and guest use.
Employees should avoid congregating when entering a building and keep six feet between each other.
Also, workers should be scheduled to arrive and leave at staggered times.
Team members should eat lunch at their own work stations.
Etiquette for coughing, sneezing, washing hands and avoiding shaking hands and face touching should be promoted.
Whenever possible, businesses should discourage employees from sharing resources or other tools or equipment.
Arrival packets should be assembled in advance to limit the number of items passed between staff members and guests.
And, magazines, newspapers, promotional pamphlets or similar items should be removed from common areas.
Plastic key cards are to be sanitized before and after their use.
Bethune said she is concerned because the Myrtle Beach area does not have enough COVID-19 tests for residents and visitors.
“And we don’t know when we will have enough tests available,” she said, adding she worries about people coming to the city from COVID-19 “hot spots.”
While an order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster does not allow guests from those “hot spots” such as New York and New Jersey, Bethune said: "There have been no resources given to us to enforce it."
“It is virtually impossible to control where people are coming from,” she said.
Under the new order, adult guests are required to provide their driver’s licenses or other proof of residency.
Another concern, Bethune said, is the fact city officials cannot impose restrictions that limit occupancy to a certain percentage.
The council also approved the creation of a Coronavirus Recovery Task Force including three city residents representing the north, south and center part of the city in addition to a medical provider, the director of the city convention center, the city’s police and fire chiefs and owners or managers of hotels, restaurants and retail businesses. The task force would also include owners or managers of an amusement or attraction business and a small business.
Members would be appointed by May 12. The group is tasked with keeping an eye on the health of residents and visitors, the local capacity to provide adequate medical care, the supply of essential items, local economic conditions and enforcement of orders issued by the governor and city leaders.
The task force is set to make recommendations to the city council on future phases of recovery.
Councilman Mike Lowder said at the end of the day there is no perfect solution.
“There is no way that we’re going to get everything right, but I believe this is a compromise,” he said, “and it is a way to … protect our employees, our residents and our visitors that come to Myrtle Beach.”
As of Thursday, the state reported 6,095 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina with 244 deaths. Horry County has had 215 cases with 15 deaths.
