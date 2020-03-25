The airport said in a news release that hand sanitizing stations have been placed in high traffic areas.

Myrtle Beach International Airport announced Wednesday that they would begin temperature-screening passengers from COVID-19 hotspots and increase its cleaning scheduled.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday authorized all law enforcement in the state to disperse any ga…

The airport, which servers not just tourists, but cargo, the military and other government and health organizations, plans to remain open.

The Horry County Department of Airports will monitor changes and work with airlines and government agencies. The airport said passengers should check with their airlines regarding their travel schedules.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should practice social distancing, avoid public gatherings, restrict their travel, frequently wash their hands, avoid touching their face and regularly clean high-use objects to slow the spread of the disease.