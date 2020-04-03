A local Myrtle Beach business owner organized a donation to McLeod Seacoast Hospital last week of N95 masks, gloves, shoe covers and ear loop masks.
Richie Drew, who owns Myrtle Beach-based One Hour Heating and Air Condition, said McLeod Hospital contacted him last week in search of donations. Both organizations are part of the Children’s Miracle Network, and Drew said he’d donated in the past.
“We really didn’t have a whole lot in stock,” Drew said. On Thursday he posted on Facebook, asking any area contractors to donate supplies. But he ended up getting a bigger response from nail salons, instead, thanks to his wife’s friends.
“I’ve really got to give credit our Chinese community here in Myrtle Beach,” Drew said “There were a lot of nail salons that were shut down because of the governor’s order.”
Richie said several nail salons donated ear-loop masks, and over 12,000 pairs of gloves.
“I was pretty impressed by that,” Drew added.
With the help of the nail salons, the business owner organized a donation of more than 12,000 gloves, 40 N95 masks, 500 pairs of shoe covers and 250 ear loop masks.
“If anybody has any of these masks out there or any other medical supplies, don’t sit on them; donate them to the hospital,” Drew said. “They could sure use them.”
