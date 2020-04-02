New temporary rules approved by Myrtle Beach leaders look to help city businesses and residents during the current coronavirus crisis.
City officials discussed the matter during a special meeting held Thursday through teleconference.
Effective April 21, the city is waiving its penalties for late utility bill payments. Myrtle Beach officials already suspended service terminations for non-payments.
Penalties for late hospitality fee payments are also being waived — typically there’s a 10% charge.
The penalties for late local accommodations and hospitality tax payments are being waived as well. Normally, there’s a penalty of 2% per month on the amount of taxes that remain unpaid.
Because the city’s indoor facilities have been closed to the public since March 16, Myrtle Beach leaders have taken steps to address annual recreation center memberships extending into or throughout the stretch in which those centers remain closed.
Current memberships’ terms may be extended by 60 days, or accounts might be credited by one-sixth of the amount of their annual memberships upon renewal.
All those rules are in effect until June 21.
Additionally, business license payments can now be made by June 30 without penalty, except for businesses with a different due date as specified by law.
The changes also allows businesses that make timely applications for business license renewals in May to pay in monthly installments by Aug. 30.
Those rules are in effect starting May 1 and expire July 1.
Also, Myrtle Beach officials have waived the upcoming May hybrid parking lease payment, according to a city news release.
A hybrid parking space is one that is partially on private property and partially on public property.
"In some locations, the public portion of the space is leased to the adjacent private owner of the remainder of the space, where use of the space is a necessary part of the adjacent business’ parking and not needed for city purposes," the release said.
Those lease payments for the hybrid spaces are usually due May 15 and September 15.
