Piggybacking on the governor’s order, those doing business in Myrtle Beach will have a few more things to do in relation to the “home or work” order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said he plans to issue an executive order Tuesday requiring delivery employees to use hand sanitizer and wear masks. He said an order will also require drivers of buses, taxis, Ubers and Lyfts to sit at least six feet from the passenger. Pedersen said the six-feet requirement may only be possible in a bus so other drivers are required to use hand sanitizers and wear masks as well as instructing the passenger to sit as far away as possible.
Pedersen said the city will also be closing all city parks and facilities that are fenced such as the bark parks, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and tennis courts. Playgrounds will be barricaded “since some parents are not heeding our warnings.”
Bethune said the city was prepared to issue its own stay at home order but it was preempted by McMaster.
“The sooner we stay apart, the sooner we can get back together,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s order allows people to travel to and from work, use the outdoors to exercise and walk dogs, visit family members and pick up “essential goods or services” such as grocery shopping or going to and from a pharmacy. Anyone in violation of the order faces a misdemeanor charge of 30 days in jail or $100 for each day of the violation.
McMaster also ordered retail businesses to limit customers to five/1,000 square feet or 20-percent of the posted capacity.
“It is now time to make these recommended actions now required,” McMaster said in his press conference on Monday.
He added the rate of those applying for unemployment benefits in the state is expected to be more than 200,000 by the end of the week.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
Bruce Arnell, Myrtle Beach’s emergency management director, said COVID-19 cases are expected to rise through the end of the month.
