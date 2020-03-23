Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday authorized all law enforcement in the state to disperse any gathering of three or more people.
Exceptions will be made for families, law-abiding businesses and people meeting in a home. McMaster said the restrictions would apply to parties on the beach, gatherings in shopping center areas and parking lots, and the like. He said many people aren’t heeding public health officials' advice about social distancing, which “opens up all kinds of opportunities” for the virus to spread.
“We have all seen them," he said. "It is difficult to draw the line, but we know it when we see it.”
McMaster said citizens need to use common sense.
“A mom, dad, and two kids walking on the beach is not what [this law] is aimed for,” McMaster said.
The governor also said he is not issuing a shelter-in-place order for South Carolina yet. Other states have instituted more restrictive measures, including shutting down non-essential businesses.
“That is a drastic action and we all hope that will not be necessary,” McMaster said. “Many South Carolinians are taking precautions that will render that unnecessary.”
On Monday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (the disease caused by the coronavirus) in South Carolina is 298 with 16 in Horry County. Health officials also reported that those totals include one infant who has tested positive.
Schools
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said schools are still closed through March 31, but updates about that schedule will come soon.
“We realize we will probably have to make another statement about school closure,” Spearman said, noting that it would be in plenty of time for families to make preparations.
Spearman said they are meeting with instructional leaders to come up with an action plan on how the state will handle high school graduations.
The U.S. Department of Education has also approved the state's request to waive federal testing requirements for South Carolina students.
This means the state will not administer any of the following assessments: SC READY (English/language arts/math for grades 3-8); SCPASS (science for grades 4 and 6); and end-of-course examination programs (English, algebra, biology, U.S. history and the Constitution).
"The suspension of South Carolina's student assessments will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students," Spearman said. "Our efforts must be concentrated on addressing this unprecedented public health pandemic. I appreciate Secretary [Betsy] DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education recognizing this and swiftly approving our waiver request."
State officials are also working closely with the vendors of college entrance, college credit and workforce readiness assessments to explore innovative approaches, such as online testing.
To the extent possible, districts may administer these assessments to students who may need them for post-secondary or employment aspirations. These assessments include Advanced Placement, SAT, ACT, and WIN Ready to Work. Should these assessments be able to be administered, they will continue to be paid for by the state, they said.
While spring testing is not happening, AP tests for seniors are still in the works.
Spearman said those AP tests are done by the college board.
“We’re working with our vendors," she said. "We’re going to do everything we possibly can to have those tests administered. Students may have to take it at home, but it’s our top priority … those juniors and seniors, to get them ready."
