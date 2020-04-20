S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced that he would allow cities to re-open their public beach access points effective noon Tuesday and let some retailers reopen, although his stay-at-home order (excepting travel for family, work and recreation) and social distancing guidelines remain in place. Groups of three or more can still be broken up and ticketed by police.
"On March the 30th, I issued an order that closed access to the beaches along our state," McMaster said during Monday's press conference. "Today, I am cancelling that order effective as of noon tomorrow for those beaches and taking the power of that order off of those governments so the decision-making returns to those governments, to those beaches, to those places to make their own decisions."
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen on Monday issued an executive order to keep the beaches closed until the city's emergency declaration expired or was rescinded, or the city council took action to re-open them.
North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said the city council would have to vote to re-open its beaches. North Myrtle Beach has a meeting scheduled for Monday night, but the beaches aren't on the agenda. Dowling said the councilors could choose to add it as an agenda item if they wanted to.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the beach accesses in the unincorporated areas of the county should reopen Tuesday. Vaught said county leaders never voted to close the public accesses, so opening them should be as simple as removing the barricades.
"All we did was follow the governor when he said to close them," he said. "So we don't have to take any action. … We're not going to make a big thing of it. We're just going to do it."
County spokeswoman Kelly Moore could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Citing people's "compliance and common sense," the governor also gave the green light giving retailers who had been shut down by his April 3 order to reopen, as long as they limited themselves to 20 percent occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. Those businesses include furniture stores, jewelry stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, sporting goods stores, books stores, music stores, craft stores, florists, flea markets and luggage and leather stores.
The announcement follows pressure from several state lawmakers in the upstate for McMaster to reopen parts of South Carolina's economy, which has been largely shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Local state representatives Alan Clemmons, who lives in and represents Myrtle Beach, and Stephen Goldfinch of Murrells Inlet, who represents the coastal areas of Georgetown County and parts of Horry and Charleston counties, have been advocates for reopening the beaches.
Goldfinch has consistently been critical of McMaster’s decision to close beach accesses and boat landings, and Clemmons sent a letter to McMaster dated Friday, asking him to reopen the beaches. The governor reopened the boat landings last week.
“It’s controversial, certainly, but I think what people need to remember is the point of these restrictions was to try to slow the virus enough to stress-test the health care system and make sure our hospitals can handle the virus,” Goldfinch said. “The hospitals have now said, ‘We feel like we can handle them easily.’”
State Sen. Luke Rankin, who represents much of Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest and Conway, said in a text he was glad McMaster handed control of the beaches back to local governments.
"Like waterways and boat landings, we should have access as long as we practice proper social distancing," Rankin said.
The new orders don't lift the mandatory 2-week quarantines for folks coming to South Carolina from COVID-19 hotspots. Horry County and the local coastal towns of North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have all passed ordinances banning short-term rentals for the month of April.
While the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than DHEC’s case count due to asymptomatic patients and patients who haven’t been tested, the number of lab-confirmed cases has been lower than the state’s projections.
DHEC was projecting South Carolina to have a cumulative confirmed case total of 4,969 patients by Saturday. But on that date, the state had only 4,246 patients.
The state has also been trending down in deaths. DHEC projected the state to hit its peak of new deaths on April 9. On April 8, the agency reported 12 new deaths, and the state hasn’t seen a single day with that many deaths since.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said Monday that modeling showed that South Carolina's curve may have started to flatten. She said the state expects to see about 750 new cases per week by early May, a reduction from the state's previous projection of almost 2,000 new cases per week. She said DHEC was projecting the state to see a total of 6,953 patients by May 9.
DHEC’s reporting consistently shows that hospital bed capacity has been hovering at around 50 percent for the last couple weeks. On Sunday, Horry County’s hospital bed utilization rate was less than 49 percent, according to DHEC data.
The decline in hospital visits since McMaster asked hospitals to stop elective visits has resulted in layoffs and furloughs in several South Carolina hospital systems, including the Medical University of South Carolina, Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Health.
“MUSC said they think they’re going to be able to meet peak demand with no problem, and the rest of the hospitals came out with the same response. When that revelation came out, it seemed like it was a pretty simple solution to allow people to have some recreation at the beach,” Goldfinch added. “The majority of us want to do the right thing, we want to use the beach as a safe place to social distance. I think that can be done effectively, and I think it should be done.”
Some businesses still remain closed. Those include:
• Entertainment venues such as night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, tourist attractions, racetracks and indoor children’s play areas, not including daycares.
• Adult entertainment venues, bingo halls, venues operated by social clubs and athletic facilities that deal with sports requiring interaction with anyone closer than six feet or shared equipment.
• Barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons, spas, body art facilities, tattoo services, tanning salons, massage therapy and massage services.
Schools are still online and restaurants are still limited to takeout-only.
But McMaster defended his stance to reopen some businesses.
"We’re still in a serious situation. But also, South Carolina’s business is business," the governor said. "To the extent that we can, we must let those businesses operate, because people want to work, they need to work, their families need the work, they need the jobs, and we’re going to do all that we can to do to see that they can do that and continue with their lives as much as possible under these very serious situations."
Rankin said the gradual reopening had to happen.
"Many small businesses are paying a heavy price for this shutdown," he said. "We need to recognize our state's unique features, as compared to the more populated parts of the country. Fortunately, the worst may be very near and in no way as severe as other states."
