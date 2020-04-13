Governor Henry McMaster said that a revitalization plan is in the works to help rebuild the businesses of the state that have been heavily impacted by the closures due to COVID-19.
“I want to assure the people of South Carolina that our goal is to save lives, but also save jobs, and save families that are heavily impacted by this virus,” McMaster said during a press conference on Monday. “We have to have a state to go back to … to go to work and go to college, and raise children. This virus is going to go away, but we have to have an infrastructure and economy to go to.”
McMaster said they hope to “get this economic engine going” soon.
“We’re still trying with great determination and deliberation to do as much damage as we can do to the virus and stop it, without stopping businesses, pushing them underwater and bankrupting them,” the Governor said.
He touted the great communication between the nation's governors and the Trump Administration.
“The President and his administration control a lot of resources, he’s made it clear he is relying on governors and local authorities to give him the information he needs to make his decisions,” McMaster said. “He sees a way out of this – to keep people safe but not kill all these businesses and hopes for the future.”
Representatives from SC DHEC as well as the S.C. Emergency Management Division and the National Weather service joined McMaster to discuss the line of deadly storms that swept across the state earlier Monday morning.
“The destruction is enormous,” McMaster said.
The governor said a separate state of emergency needed to be declared to help counties across the state submit financial damage information for disaster relief.
Richard Okulski from the National Weather Service in Columbia said that the tornadoes that spawned throughout the state were one of the most significant widespread weather outbreaks in the state since March 2008, and in the country since 2012.
The storm spawned “multiple long track EF2 damage or greater” tornadoes, noting that EF3 damage, around 140 miles per hour, was recorded in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county area and also in Seneca and Oconee counties, as well as in Hampton.
Okulski added that EF1 damage was recorded in Georgetown County, near Litchfield Beach, as well as in Horry County, but surveys were still being done to determine the level of damage.
“It could have been far worse if it had gone through during peak heating hours of the afternoon,” Okulski said.
Kim Stinson with SCEMD said that the peak power outages across the state reached 290,000 customers without electricity, and the Department of Transportation said more than 2,500 trees were down in S.C. due to the storms.
An final number of how many tornadoes touched down was not available yet.
“We don’t have an accurate count but there were a lot of them,” McMaster said. “They tore these places up.”
The governor also acknowledged that the Superintendent of Education was working hard to make decisions on whether or not schools would close for any longer than the current end-of-month deadline, but no official decisions had been made yet.
