Today, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-40, declaring a new state of emergency, allowing bowling alleys to open immediately, and lifting restrictions on the occupancy of retail establishments.
“South Carolinians know what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, and it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to follow the advice and recommendations of the public health experts,” McMaster said. “We also must continue our methodical approach towards getting South Carolinians back to work and businesses contributing to the state’s economy. Businesses simply can’t be closed indefinitely, but they can operate in a safe way with our collective knowledge of the virus.”
The response component of AccelerateSC, along with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), developed guidelines for how these bowling alleys can operate safely.
These guidelines include:
- Bowlers should be spread out on the lanes to ensure that they are 6 feet or more apart. This can be accomplished by either limiting the number of people on one lane at a time and/or having an empty lane in between each active one.
- Request that customers bring their own bowling balls and shoes, if they have them.
- Clean and disinfect bowling balls and shoes between users.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (bathroom doors, sink handles, chairs, etc.) routinely throughout the day.
- Provide hand sanitizer at each lane. Make disinfectant available to customers who want to disinfect their ball and lane.
- Disable video games, juke boxes, etc. OR clean and disinfect them between each user.
For a full list of bowling alley guidelines, click here, or see the complete guidelines for all S.C. businesses here.
