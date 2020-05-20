Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday announced that attraction facilities will be allowed to open across South Carolina starting Friday.
The governor’s announcement comes after the AccelerateSC group has been meeting for nearly a month to determine the safest ways to reopen the state’s economy.
Examples of attraction facilities include, but are not limited to: zoos, museums, aquariums, planetariums, historic buildings and sites, waterparks, amusement park rides, go-kart tracks, bingo facilities and miniature golf facilities.
McMaster also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing May 30, with competitive play resuming June 15. Related guidelines developed by AccelerateSC's “Response” component can be found by clicking here.
Additionally, guidelines for attraction facilities can be found by clicking here.
Despite the governor never imposing restrictions for day camps that are popular for children during the summer months, the state Department of Social Services and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control have established guidelines for those planning to hold camps this summer. Click here to read them.
