McLeod Seacoast Hospital announced Thursday evening that it had confirmation of its first confirmed COVID-19 patient.
Also on Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. Horry County now has six cases and the state has 81 cases across 17 counties.
The hospital said in a Facebook post that it's following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines regarding patient isolation and precautions for the nurses and doctors involved in the patient's care.
"Honoring the privacy of this patient and their family is part of our responsiveness to this diagnosis as well," the hospital said in a statement.
Margo Strong, wife of Conway pastor Kim Strong is also a patient at Seacoast and is in isolation, but her test results have not come back from DHEC yet. Pastor Kim Strong said Thursday that her symptoms were slowly improving.
"We take this opportunity to reflect with gratitude on the dedication of our staff, their tireless efforts in these unprecedented times, as well as to reinforce to the community a sense of confidence that we continue to live out our values each and every day as teams committed to be the choice for medical excellence," the hospital said in a statement. "The safety and mitigation of the spread of this disease is our highest priority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.