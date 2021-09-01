Horry County Schools announced this afternoon that Loris Middle will close for distance learning beginning tomorrow, Sept. 2.
The most recent COVID-19 data indicated that LMS has been negatively impacted by the number of virus cases, as well as by the number of staff and student quarantines, according to the district's announcement.
Face-to-face learning will resume on Sept. 16.
As of late yesterday, the HCS COVID-19 dashboard showed LMS with 18 total virus cases, as well as 260 students and 14 staff members in quarantine for possible exposure to the virus.
The total number of active cases in the district as of late yesterday was 817.
HCS said that all LMS employees who are not on quarantine will report to the school building on Sept. 2 to perform their job responsibilities, and all after school activities including sports, practices and/or club meetings are canceled.
Parents must call the LMS cafeteria at (843) 756-0912 on Thursday, Sept. 2 before 10 a.m. to arrange meals for their student if needed.
Check out the HCS COVID-19 dashboard here.
