A local Surfside college preparation business is offering a free Zoom webinar Tuesday evening for high school juniors and seniors worried about how the coronavirus pandemic is going to affect their entry into college.
College Planning Centers in Surfside Beach will be hosting an online question and answer session entitled “College Interrupted: Q&A on COVID-19 and College Admissions” on Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m.
Owner and president of College Planning Centers, Christopher Parsons, said the business has been around since 2013, and also has a center in Mount Pleasant in addition to their Surfside location.
Parsons himself was previously a college English professor and high school English teacher, and has a passion for helping teens get ready for college.
The March 31 webinar will include a panel of experts, including Parsons, a high school guidance counselor, a college admissions professional, a clinical psychologist, a high school principal, and others.
“We’re going to do as much as we can to ease the concerns for kids and parents,” Parsons said. “There’s a lot of fear, a lot of it justified, that since the SAT and ACT testing has been canceled for April and May, with no guarantee for June test.”
With many seniors being affected, Parsons said they are trying to find ways to help those students continue with as normal of a process as possible.
“Ideally you want to think that this is going to be over in a month, but they still want to go to college. For some of them there is a real concern – their parents may have lost their jobs and they wonder how will they afford to pay for it,” Parsons said. “In the absence of a narrative, people create their own, and that’s where a lot of misinformation and exaggerations come from.”
Parsons said it is free to call and ask them questions, and participate in their webinars, and that none of the seminars are going to be anything sales-oriented.
“We just wanted to help people … kids that are home that have questions, this is a forum where they can ask those questions, and we can put some minds at ease,” Parsons said.
Register for the College Planning Services webinar by visiting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w3dm_NsdSFixbuTvQHWCoQ
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.
Parsons plans on making the free webinars a weekly occurrence during this pandemic.
Students in grades K-12 can also take advantage of free tutoring through Creative Flow, a nonprofit free online tutoring option created by 16-year-old Sapphire Hall when she was in middle school.
“Being a youth in society, my goal is to provide aid and knowledge to other young people who seek it, as well as make students ready for creative and academic challenges,” Hall said on her website, www.creativef.org
Hall said that her tutors focus on a variety of areas including those wanting help with SAT Math, or even IB classes.
“The tutors you get are specialized [to what you need],” Hall said.
If students don’t want to get face-to-face online with their tutor, Hall said they can submit a video question which will be answered with a video that will be posted on their web site for others to get help with similar issues, too.
Students should visit www.creativef.org to get help, and they can also contact Creative Flow through Instagram @creativeflowwriting, on Twitter at @creativeflow7 or by emailing creativeflow313@gmail.com
Seaside Academy (of Renaissance Preparatory Academies) is housed at Well By the Sea church and is providing free online videos with lessons to the community, aimed for pre-primary (ages 4-7).
The videos will be uploaded to YouTube and are totally free for parents to use in helping during this at-home schooling time.
“We understand it is probably quite a hardship on parents, to keep kids motivated and engaged,” said co-headmaster Tonya Bellamy.
The school has been in the area for three years, and Bellamy said that each year they are building in another grade, as of right now they are only for ages 4-7.
Bellamy said their school has a “thematic” approach, and parents can find out more about their facility (and a link to YouTube videos) at www.renaissanceprepmb.org or by calling (854) 529-0401.
If you have a tutoring or education facility that is offering free online instruction or tutoring options during these school closures, please email katie.powell@myhorrynews.com so that your free services can be added to the list.
