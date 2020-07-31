The Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center on Friday announced the cancellation of the combined World Famous Blue Crab Festival and Little River ShrimpFest that was scheduled for October, citing health concerns as COVID-19 remains in the area.

“Due to the continued uncertainty that surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center has chosen to cancel the World Famous Blue Crab Festival that was combined with the Little River ShrimpFest scheduled for October 10-11, 2020,” said Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Walters in a statement posted to the festivals' Facebook pages.

“We have continuously monitored the guidance of local, state and national officials and agencies and researched all viable options," Walters said in the post. "And, in light of Governor McMaster’s recent orders for festivals and outdoor events, there is just too much ambiguity to try to plan and execute a successful event for October.”

The chambers says both festivals contribute $4.25 million annually in economic impact to Horry County.