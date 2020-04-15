The Little River Chamber of Commerce's Blue Crab Festival will be combined with the ShrimpFest in October, according to a news release.
The crab festival was scheduled for May 16-17, but the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the chamber to combine it with the ShrimpFest scheduled for October 10-11.
"We continuously monitor the guidance of local, state and national officials and agencies and researched all viable options. There is just too much ambiguity to try to plan and execute a successful event any sooner than October," said Little River Chamber President Jennifer Walters.
The chamber says both festivals have a combined economic impact on $4.25 million.
"The World Famous Blue Crab Festival belongs to Little River and we wanted the stakeholders of our community involved in making this decision," Walters said in the news release. "It is emotionally painful and financially challenging."
The chamber has previously said the festival draws around 28,000.
