Renewing the Coastal Carolina-Liberty rivalry will have to wait.
The matchup of the two Top 25 football programs has been canceled because of "COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Flames' program," according to a news release from Coastal Carolina Athletics. Instead, the Chanticleers will take on No. 8 BYU on Saturday at Brooks Stadium at 5:30 p.m.
The news comes less than 24 hours after Liberty quarterback Malik Willis tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from A Sea of Red.
Early Thursday morning, Liberty announced it was pausing all team-related activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the football program.
ESPN's College GameDay will still be at Coastal Saturday, according to the university. The popular sports show arrived in Conway Wednesday to set up ahead the Chants' matchup with Liberty, which was to be the first meeting of the former rivals since 2016.
Check back for updates.
(1) comment
That’s ok. National coverage for playing a higher ranked team will be good. Only problem I see is time to review BYU’s tapes, but is their problem as well. Go Chants 🏈🇺🇸⛳️⛱
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.