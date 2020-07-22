For a little over two hours Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League’s appellate panel listened to arguments over the two plans for re-starting sports.
Holes were shot in various theories, and impassioned speeches changed momentum like a close basketball game.
Only this one ended in a tie, and we’re headed to overtime.
The panel elected to table the appeal on the Lexington 1 plan — one that swaps sports seasons and put lower-risk athletics in the fall and higher-risk ones in the spring — while more information is gathered. The board will meet again to vote on Aug. 10, one week prior to the start of fall sports practices as scheduled by the previously agreed upon plan set by the SCHSL’s executive committee.
And as for that plan? Despite SCHSL Commission Jerome Singleton saying last week that his Aug. 17 practice date for fall sports or his Sept. 11 football game start date may eventually be moved back, there’s no need for it just yet.
“those days are far out enough that it tells me we have time to see if we need to move it,” Singleton said during a media interview session Wednesday afternoon. “I won’t look that far. We’ve got time to look that far because the situation continues to change. That’s what my gut tells me.”
But change it will — either via dates or plans or season swaps or anything else that arises.
For now, though, the discussion was not-so-firmly planted around the Appellate Panel’s lengthy and often circular dissection of the Lexington 1 proposal.
That plan — which has been publicly supported by some groups (football coaches, athletics trainers, most notably) and rejected by others (associations in baseball, volleyball and soccer, to name a few) — was re-presented by Lexington 1 Athletics Director Dave Bennett, Superintendent Greg Little and Director of Student Services Jeff Caldwell. The three took turns stating their case for pushing football to the spring as an avenue to both get one of the highest-risk sports out of the highest-risk time frame and still allow for a chance at revenue.
After panel members had opportunities for questions, SCHSL attorney Becky Laffitte took over with her own rebuttal. that’s when the tone changed.
What appeared to be a Zoom meeting full of Lexington was all of a sudden doubting the plan. It went back and forth for another 75 minutes before they tabled any decision until the second week of August.
That means, by rule, that the aforementioned SCHSL plan will be the way of life; granted, it may not be for long.
That proposal, accepted last week, states that no fall teams can conduct standard preseason practices until Aug. 17. Voluntary workouts are still allowed (although there was a non-voting discussion on that during Wednesday’s appellate meeting) for districts who believe it is safe enough to do so.
Horry County Schools has closed all extracurricular activities while it keeps its academic progress and re-start plan on the front burner.
Because of that, Wednesday’s non-decision probably isn’t as important as what else is going on.
“We can all agree that the risk is not going to go away,” Singleton said. “The virus is here. We don’t see it going anywhere any time soon. So how do we address it? The more we can address it to safely offer sports to our student-athletes, the better opportunity we can provide to our student-athletes. I wish I could say that time is the answer.”
