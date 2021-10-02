Katherine Elizabeth Rager
A memorial service for Katherine Elizabeth Rager, 28, will be held Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Rager passed away Sept. 30.
Katherine was born in Westerville, Ohio, a daughter of Greg and Donna Rager. She was predeceased by her grandparents, George and Mary Rager and Dennis and Sandra Sergent.
Katherine was surrounded by the love of family and friends. She loved to go to the beach, travel and live life to the fullest. She has been in the Myrtle Beach area since she was a baby and grew up in the sunshine.
She was in dance and gymnastics for several years as a child and young teen, started working in her teen years and was always working hard to make her life better. She loved cooking, The Carolina Panthers football and shopping. She was always willing to help people and go out of her way for them.
Survivors include her parents, Greg and Donna Rager of Conway; two brothers, David Rager (Christine) of Murrells Inlet and Daniel Rager of Conway; two nieces, Arianna Rager and Brianna Rager of Murrells Inlet; one nephew, Davey Rager of Salem, Mass.; one uncle, Dennis Sergent Jr. (Lea) of Jacksonville, Fla.; one aunt, Gigi Lewis (Jimmy) of St. Augustine, Fla.; and four cousins, Christine Armstrong, Deborah Mullins, Debbie Fleming and Autumn Fleming.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.