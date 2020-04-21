Around noon Tuesday, North Myrtle’s Ocean Drive Beach began to fill up with people who appeared to be following social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill Dorton, who owns Infused Olive on Main Street, was taking advantage of the windy day by flying a kite. It his first time back on the beach since the closing.
He said he was glad the city reopened its beaches “to a certain extent. It still scares me. As long as I keep my distance from people, that’s the whole thing.”
Tuesday was the first time that public accesses were allowed to open, following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement that he was lifting his March 30 order closing off the state’s beaches to most of the public. At the time, he justified the closure citing his concern that people weren’t socially distancing. The governor’s order banning non-family groups of three or more is still in effect.
The governor’s order handed the power to control beach accesses back to the cities. Horry County and North Myrtle Beach announced Monday after McMaster’s announcement that their beaches would open up, while Myrtle Beach kept their public accesses closed. Surfside Beach is allowing folks to get some exercise in and along the ocean, as long as they’re moving. Stationary beach activities are not allowed.
Kelly Barnes and her daughter Jayden Barnes don’t live in North Myrtle, but headed to Ocean Drive for the sand.
The pair moved to the Grand Strand from Maryland a few years ago for the warm weather and lower taxes.
They were sunbathing because the water was still too cold for them to swim.
“We live in Myrtle Beach, so we had to drive 30 minutes for the beach to be open,” Kelly said. “We like it up here, normally we go to Surfside.”
Siblings Lincoln Redmond and Noelle Mangine, and Mangine’s girlfriend Sheyenne Wagoner were happy the beach had opened back up. Mangine and Redmond used the opportunity to catch some waves while Wagoner opted to sunbathe instead of surf.
“Whenever I [saw] everyone walking in this time, I was like ‘Yea, it’s finally summer,’” Wagoner said. “This is what it’s supposed to be like in Myrtle Beach. We just got through a depression in the wintertime, so it made me really happy.”
Mangine, who moved from Philadelphia as a kid and now lives on Main Street, said she started surfing last summer.
“It’s just really chill,” Mangine said. “It’s a place you can go to relax your mind. You don’t really gotta think about nothing, sitting out there singing songs in your head. Your whole body just feels better. It’s incredible.”
After McMaster’s executive orders closed bars and restaurants as well as most stores and entertainment venues, Mangine said there wasn’t much for her do, save for watching Tiger King on Netflix.
“It sucked,” she said. “You wake up and you’re just like, ‘What am I going to do?’ There’s nothing to do, no stores open, nothing, and then they closed the beach.”
Debra Sanders of Smithville, N.C. owns a condo in North Myrtle, but she’s not a permanent homeowner and her condo isn’t ocean-front.
Tuesday was the first time she’d been on the beach since March.
“It was closed to those of us who were not permanent homeowner,” Sanders said. “If you lived on the beachfront you could walk out on the ocean, but those of us that were not beachfront, we were told that it was closed and we went by what we were told.”
During the shutdown, Sanders said she’d done a lot of reading, and cooking. But that afternoon she was enjoying the ocean.
“It feels wonderful,” she said. “It’s a little windy today. I’m just hoping this pandemic will hurry up and be gone for all of us so we don’t have this worry.”
