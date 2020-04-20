When Shannon Willard pulled into the parking lot of Living Water Baptist Church Monday afternoon, she’d been out of work for more than a month.
Normally, she’d be trying to juggle two jobs: a receptionist at a dental office in the morning and a manager at Carrabba’s in the afternoons and evenings. The COVID-19 crisis took both positions.
“It was just surprising,” the Longs woman said after volunteers loaded tomato sauce, grits and other staples into her car. “You can’t believe the way it is right now. But I’m just happy to have my health.”
Willard also expressed gratitude for the folks helping her. She was one of nearly 500 drivers to pull through church’s lot off S.C. 9 from 3-6 p.m. About 35 volunteers distributed some $15,000 worth of groceries to area families over the course of the afternoon. The United Way of Horry County (UWHC) and Impact Ministries set up the distribution site after Horry County Schools decided to suspend its meals program for two weeks. The suspension came after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The volunteers filled that void.
“Christ tells us that we’re the hands and feet,” said Todd Wood of Impact Ministries. “We’re to serve others. And so this gives us an opportunity to be able to take care of the families throughout our community who may have not received their check, who may be on difficult times, who may have lost their jobs. … It’s just a hard situation for them.”
The food boxes were certainly appreciated by Mary Smith of Loris. She survives on disability payments and has two children at home who are 10 and 12. She had picked up food from the schools before the district program was suspended.
“It means another meal,” she said of Monday’s pickup from the church. “That little [disability] check don’t go but so far.”
Volunteers will distribute food again on Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from 3-6 p.m. On Friday, they will be at Whittemore Park Middle School in Conway. Wood hopes to eventually make stops in other areas of the county.
Monday’s effort was the fruit of a partnership involving multiple businesses, nonprofits and churches. U.S. Foods and A&A Produce provided food at cost or even below cost in some cases. Benjamin’s Bakery donated bread. McDonald’s gave yogurt packets.
And the volunteers, many of them from Living Water Baptist, provided the muscle.
“Anything we can do to help out,” said Chuck Barkley, a church member who lives in Little River.
Barkley and fellow church member Roxanne Wright spent the afternoon loading five-pound bricks of Quaker Grits in cars.
“That’s what God put us here for,” Wright said. “To be servants.”
Such kindness wasn’t lost on folks like Willard.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “People have to come together at a time like this. I believe that this is in God’s will and we all work together and help each other get through this.”
