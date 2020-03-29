329 MB hotels closed_JM01.JPG

Sabrina Sanford moves her sons and dog from the Happy Holiday Motel to the Midtown Inn in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. The city of Myrtle Beach has ordered all hotels, motels, campgrounds and Airbnbs to have the guests clear out by noon on Sunday with a few exceptions. The ordinance also prohibits new reservations prior to May 1. Sanford said her family was told to leave the Happy Holiday because of the city’s ordinance, but a son’s teacher reached out to the Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Brenda Bethune for help. Bethune said the ordinance allows for exceptions to be made if a family is in danger of being homeless. Sanford said she is a home health worker and has lost her job in the wake of the COVID-19 isolations. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach on Sunday was not the same busy town that locals are used to seeing on a warm and sunny weekend heading into tourist season. 

Traffic was non-existent, except for large lifted and squatted trucks cruising the boulevard. Crashing waves were audible from blocks away. The airport was a big empty echo chamber. Families were packing up and heading out.

Sunday was the deadline Myrtle Beach gave vacationers to leave their hotels, motels and campgrounds and head home, in an effort to stop any new cases of COVID-19 from getting to the city. North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have passed similar ordinances.

329 MB hotels closed_JM11.JPG

DaShauna Johnson of Detroit, Michigan, is flying home from the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Sunday. The city of Myrtle Beach has ordered all hotels, motels, campgrounds and Airbnbs to have the guests clear out by noon on Sunday with a few exceptions. The ordinance also prohibits new reservations prior to May 1. Johnson is a labor and delivery nurse in Detroit and had been on vacation in Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Jordan Cole of Sanford, North Carolina, rode into town with his family on Friday, but they were told they could only stay at their Ocean Boulevard hotel for two days.

“We only got it for this Sunday, because that’s all they let us book for,” Cole said before his family piled into their SUV. “I probably would have wanted to stay for a week or something.”

But Cole said he understood the city’s rationale for banning short-term rentals during the month of May, and making everyone leave. 

“In reality, I agree with them because they don’t want everybody getting sick and making the case worse than what it is," Cole said. "As long as I’m with my family, I’m good.” 

Keshia Worden and Eddie Middlemiss of Sydney, Ohio brought their kids to the beach after first heading to Tybee Island, Georgia.

Everything there was closed, so they drove north to Myrtle Beach in an effort to escape COVID-19 in Ohio, which had more than 1,600 cases and almost 30 deaths as of Sunday. They have plenty of sanitizing wipes and have been washing their hands, and eating away from other people, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

329 MB hotels closed_JM03.JPG

Keshia Worden and Eddie Middlemiss of Sydney, Ohio, had started their vacation in Tybee Island, Georgia. They were asked to leave due to the COVID-19 evacuations so they came to the Palms in Myrtle Beach hoping to stay until March 31. But on Sunday, the family packed up planned on spending a few hours on the beach before driving home after the city of Myrtle Beach ordered all hotels, motels, campgrounds and Airbnbs to have the guests clear out by noon on Sunday with a few exceptions. The ordinance also prohibits new reservations prior to May 1. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

“We’re more concerned because Ohio being so bad, that’s kind of why we packed up the kids to travel,” Worden said, “to kind of stay away from it.”

The pair got into town Saturday, and although they wanted to stay through Wednesday, they were only able to book for one night. On Sunday morning, they were getting ready for their last hour on the sand before the 11-hour drive back. 

“We usually go to Georgia, but this is our first time down here, because I’ve never seen the ocean,” she said, adding that it was her kids’ first time at a beach as well. “It kind of sucks with everything going on.” 

329 MB hotels closed_JM10.JPG

Keshia Worden and Eddie Middlemiss of Sydney, Ohio, had started their vacation in Tybee Island, Georgia. They were asked to leave due to the COVID-19 evacuations so they came to the Palms in Myrtle Beach hoping to stay until March 31. But on Sunday, the family packed up planned on spending a few hours on the beach before driving home after the city of Myrtle Beach ordered all hotels, motels, campgrounds and Airbnbs to have the guests clear out by noon on Sunday with a few exceptions. The ordinance also prohibits new reservations prior to May 1. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Farther south, Sabrina Sanford and her kids were forced to leave the Happy Holiday Inn and Windsurfer Hotel as they shut down. Sanford lives in Myrtle Beach and works in home health. But due to COVID-19, she’s now out of work, and had nowhere to go. She found housing at the Midtown Inn and Cottages.

“We did not know what we were going to do,” Sanford said. “My son’s teacher got in with the Chamber of Commerce and the mayor and made it to where we can stay over here. And they’re actually going to be doing permanent housing on Monday.”

Mayor Brenda Bethune said the city made some changes to the rules to help certain families who were at risk of being made homeless due to the ordinance.

Sanford praised Midtown Owner Jaret Hucks, who in the past has opened up his place for displaced flood victims. “He’s really sweet, he told them to just have us come there,” Sanford said. 

