Myrtle Beach on Sunday was not the same busy town that locals are used to seeing on a warm and sunny weekend heading into tourist season.

Traffic was non-existent, except for large lifted and squatted trucks cruising the boulevard. Crashing waves were audible from blocks away. The airport was a big empty echo chamber. Families were packing up and heading out.

Sunday was the deadline Myrtle Beach gave vacationers to leave their hotels, motels and campgrounds and head home, in an effort to stop any new cases of COVID-19 from getting to the city. North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have passed similar ordinances.

Jordan Cole of Sanford, North Carolina, rode into town with his family on Friday, but they were told they could only stay at their Ocean Boulevard hotel for two days.

“We only got it for this Sunday, because that’s all they let us book for,” Cole said before his family piled into their SUV. “I probably would have wanted to stay for a week or something.”

But Cole said he understood the city’s rationale for banning short-term rentals during the month of May, and making everyone leave.

“In reality, I agree with them because they don’t want everybody getting sick and making the case worse than what it is," Cole said. "As long as I’m with my family, I’m good.”

Keshia Worden and Eddie Middlemiss of Sydney, Ohio brought their kids to the beach after first heading to Tybee Island, Georgia.

Everything there was closed, so they drove north to Myrtle Beach in an effort to escape COVID-19 in Ohio, which had more than 1,600 cases and almost 30 deaths as of Sunday. They have plenty of sanitizing wipes and have been washing their hands, and eating away from other people, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We’re more concerned because Ohio being so bad, that’s kind of why we packed up the kids to travel,” Worden said, “to kind of stay away from it.”

The pair got into town Saturday, and although they wanted to stay through Wednesday, they were only able to book for one night. On Sunday morning, they were getting ready for their last hour on the sand before the 11-hour drive back.

“We usually go to Georgia, but this is our first time down here, because I’ve never seen the ocean,” she said, adding that it was her kids’ first time at a beach as well. “It kind of sucks with everything going on.”

Farther south, Sabrina Sanford and her kids were forced to leave the Happy Holiday Inn and Windsurfer Hotel as they shut down. Sanford lives in Myrtle Beach and works in home health. But due to COVID-19, she’s now out of work, and had nowhere to go. She found housing at the Midtown Inn and Cottages.

“We did not know what we were going to do,” Sanford said. “My son’s teacher got in with the Chamber of Commerce and the mayor and made it to where we can stay over here. And they’re actually going to be doing permanent housing on Monday.”

Mayor Brenda Bethune said the city made some changes to the rules to help certain families who were at risk of being made homeless due to the ordinance.

Sanford praised Midtown Owner Jaret Hucks, who in the past has opened up his place for displaced flood victims. “He’s really sweet, he told them to just have us come there,” Sanford said.