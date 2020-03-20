HTC rolled out three initiatives today, designed to support the connectivity of the community with a focus on students and businesses, in preparation for the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Effective immediately, HTC is:
- temporarily suspending any service disconnects for non-payment and waiving late fees
- temporarily postponing a cable rate increase that previously was supposed to happen on April 1
- providing a $20 bill credit to all residential and business Internet subscribers for April and May.
HTC is working with their partners in education to determine how we can support the students of our community at this time.
“HTC has stood behind our members and neighbors through hurricanes, record flooding, ice storms and other economically challenging events,” HTC CEO Mike Hagg said. “COVID-19 will be no different. The credits and rate adjustments equate to roughly $2 million a month that will be helping our members as we face this challenge together.”
Also, beginning Monday, March 23, HTC retail locations will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. by appointment only. Drive-thru service will be available at the following locations:
- Conway: 3480 Hwy 701 North, Conway, SC 29526
- Little River: 2370 Highway 9E, Longs, SC 29568
- Loris: 4350 Main Street, Loris, SC 29569
- Murrells Inlet: 9500 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
- Socastee: 6009 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
In light of the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), HTC would like to reserve appointments from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for those community members at highest risk for illness, including those members over 65 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues that may make them susceptible to infection.
While drive-thru service will remain available for as long as it is a responsible way to serve our community, all HTC members are encouraged to conduct service requests, bill pay, and other HTC business matters online or over the phone.
Pay your HTC bill via the automated system at 843-369-7243, or manage your HTC services, including bill pay, through the HTC My Account option.
