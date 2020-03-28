For Jerry Hardee, dealing with the coronavirus outbreak means simply using good judgment.
“We’re just trying to use common sense when we can,” said the Loris Fire chief.
The busy volunteer fire department is just one of the many public safety agencies in the area taking measures to limit any possible exposure to the coronavirus amid the pandemic.
Some steps are basic.
A couple of the older individuals with the Loris department might be asked to stay at the fire station if certain calls come in.
In cases where a patient shows certain symptoms, one might see an agency limit the amount of personnel who head into that location immediately upon their arrival.
Hardee said when the Loris department is dispatched to such a medical call, “We’re making either radio contact or visual contact with EMS.” Before, personnel might have gone into a location immediately.
While a first responder could ask a caller to step outside, officials noted that, depending on the situation, that may not always be possible.
Even prior to fire/rescue workers departing their stations, dispatchers across the county can ask callers questions to determine if there’s any risk posed.
Inquiries could range from if a caller may have symptoms of COVID-19 — think a dry cough or fever — or if the person has recently traveled internationally.
That way, emergency personnel can be notified of a possible threat through their call notes.
Across the board, fire agencies are carrying out similar strategies.
That includes having personal protective equipment, namely gowns, eyewear, respirator masks and gloves.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said the county's infectious control protocols aren’t something new.
If the area was in the midst of a bad flu season, for example, one might see them wearing the protective equipment. Certain gear may be worn throughout the year even without the coronavirus outbreak.
City of Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said the Conway Fire Department has been following the same procedures as HCFR.
She noted the city partners with the county, which has its ambulances respond to calls in Conway.
Throughout Horry, communication is key.
Casey said members of the department’s command staff communicate with personnel through conference calls.
Capt. David Berube, EMS supervisor with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District, said the agency that covers parts of Horry and Georgetown counties has increased the number of personnel on each shift.
Also, its captains have been moved off of fire trucks and onto quick response vehicles.
Another measure that’s been taken is having health checks conducted for crew members coming onto or exiting a shift, where measurements such as their temperature are examined.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a few administrative staff members are set to work remotely.
The MBFD has canceled training sessions, public education events and limited interaction at city fire stations by only having essential personnel on shift there.
And further south, the MIGCFD has canceled birthday parties and halted station tours and vendors stopping by there for the time being.
“We like to be proactive, not reactive,” Berube said.
There are fire departments in the area that also offer ambulance services, and some even have dedicated an ambulance specifically for patients who might have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department has outfitted an additional ambulance for those calls and the MIGCFD has gotten an air scrubber installed for its ambulance dedicated to possible coronavirus patients.
Officials said the air scrubber technology creates a "negative pressure” environment designed to halt the spread of airborne germs. The district has also ordered ultraviolet lights for the medic unit for disinfection.
As usual, area personnel work to be extremely careful. After taking a patient to the hospital, they disinfect equipment and make sure they’re spotless before running to the next call.
The virus has also prompted some minor changes. HCFR has implemented a “no shorts” policy in order to limit the amount of skin that could be exposed to germs.
If a unit goes out to lunch, you might see one person go into a business to pick up an order instead of multiple people, Casey said.
Fire agencies stressed that first responders are still actively working and responding to calls in the community.
“If it gets toned out, we’re going to respond,” Casey said.
While HCFR has seen people show up at its stations inquiring about coronavirus testing, which is not advised because the department does not administer those tests, Casey said in recent days things have improved.
As has been repeated frequently in light of the current crisis, fire agency officials are asking community members to stay home, do their best to limit interaction with others and practice social distancing.
Since a pandemic was declared, some departments haven’t noticed a change in the number of incidents they’re responding to, though others have.
Casey said in HCFR’s case, their call volume has slightly decreased.
The same is true in Loris.
Casey feels many people seem to be taking the message to hunker down seriously.
“It looks like people are doing the right thing,” he said.
