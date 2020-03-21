The hospitality fee fight between Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach will not go before the S.C. Supreme Court this month.
Oral arguments in the case had been set for March 31, but on Friday the court issued an order canceling all previously scheduled hearings.
The move was in response to concerns about spreading the coronavirus. COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected at least 125 people in South Carolina and three of those patients have died, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control There have been eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County.
“In the past, the South Carolina Judicial Branch has shown great resilience in responding to hurricanes, floods, and other major disasters, and this Court is confident that the same will be true in this emergency,” the court’s order states. “This emergency, however, differs from these prior emergencies in many aspects. The current emergency will significantly impact every community in South Carolina while the prior emergencies, although potentially horrific for the individuals and communities directly impacted, did not.”
As recently as Friday, some county officials thought the hearing would still take place, although they assumed the courtroom attendance might be limited to the attorneys in the case.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the court could reschedule the hearing but conduct it via video conferencing.
The court’s order also describes that option.
“If it becomes appropriate to schedule oral arguments in a case or to hold a hearing on a matter while this emergency continues, the Supreme Court or the Court of Appeals will consider alternate methods of conducting the arguments or hearing, such as video conferencing or telephone conferencing, to minimize the risk to the participants,” the order states.
The case centers on a 1.5% county fee for hotel stays, restaurant meals and admission tickets. The fee had been collected countywide until the city sued the county in March 2019. City officials objected to the county collecting the fee in the city limits without the city’s consent. So far, the courts have ruled in the city’s favor and the county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
Since the case was filed, multiple other Grand Strand cities have supported Myrtle Beach’s position.
The two sides appeared headed to a settlement after a 10-hour marathon mediation on Oct. 31.
But on the day the respective councils voted on the deal, Horry County Council sought to make two changes. County leaders said their approval would be contingent upon all Grand Strand cities supporting the proposal — Loris and Conway didn’t even vote on it — and they refused to pay attorney fees with hospitality fee money.
The city refused to accept those terms. In January, city officials went further, filing motions saying they should be allowed to raise new allegations in a lower court.
Specifically, the city wants to return to the lower court to challenge the validity of the hospitality fee and whether it can be collected anywhere — even in unincorporated Horry.
The case has dominated local headlines for the last year, but in recent weeks it has been overshadowed by the national crisis presented by the coronavirus.
Gardner said local officials have been trying to respond to a new challenge.
“This is basically uncharted waters for us,” he said. “We’re used to hurricanes where we have a timetable … we have a geographic area that may shift as a hurricane gets closer. Here we don’t even know what we’re dealing with.”
