Horry-Georgetown Technical College has postponed its spring graduation ceremony due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Students will complete the spring semester through online classes, according to an advisory on the college’s website.
HGTC is awaiting approval from Gov. Henry McMaster that would permit small group instruction in labs, clinicals and internships.
College-sponsored and Student Engagement events have been cancelled.
“We will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation and keep you apprised of the latest developments and decisions that may impact the College,” HGTC’s message reads. “Please know that your health and safety are at the top of our minds.”
