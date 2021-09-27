State Sen. Greg Hembree took questions from the Horry County Board of Education Monday night about his recent editorial describing a way school districts could enact mask mandates without violating a state budget proviso.
“This management of the pandemic in the United States and our education system … is the most difficult time facing public education certainly in my lifetime,” said Hembree, R-Little River, the Senate Education Committee chairman.
Proviso 1.108 states that school districts cannot use state funds to enact or enforce mask mandates.
Hembree said he is not advocating for or against masks, but he is giving districts a pathway to mandate masks if a district is so inclined.
His suggestion is that with a carefully-worded policy, a district could avoid spending state funds and use COVID-19 recovery funds to hire temporary "public health enforcement officer" positions to help police a mask mandate.
Hembree was invited to the meeting by District 5 board member Howard Barnard, who said he is worried that the district would be faced with legal action if they went through with a mandate in that manner.
“We’re going to get sued and they’re going to take that suit back to Columbia, and we’re going to lose and the taxpayers end up funding that bill,” Barnard said.
District 2 board member Sherrie Todd expressed her frustration at Hembree’s suggestion.
“You not only tied our hands behind our back — you handcuffed us," she said. "You took our authority away to do what we felt was right. We can’t even find bus drivers and you want us to find public health enforcement? Why should all school boards in all counties in the state jump through these rings of fire … and you all could go back and undo it.”
Hembree was quick to clear up that the proviso was not initiated by his committee, but through the budget process and the finance committee.
“When the budget is being finished up, there are a flurry of these provisos that get offered at the last minute,” he said. “Could they have taken it out? They could have. Maybe they should have. I almost wish I could say that we had gone through this long thoughtful debate process on this proviso, but we didn’t. It’s part of the weakness of the budget process in South Carolina.”
Hembree said that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also had the legal authority to step in on the subject, but they did not.
“DHEC comes, they have the authority to declare an emergency and give the boards the power to decide, but they didn’t,” Hembree said.
Todd said she was tired of the board getting blamed for everything.
“I am so frustrated right now that everything has been put back in our lap and we can’t do anything about it,” Todd said. “Our school district has always followed the law … we do our best to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing. That’s just not good enough when it comes to children.”
Superintendent Rick Maxey disagreed with some of Hembree’s points, noting the wording in the general appropriations bill, which said “No school district or any of its schools may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act” to require students and staff to wear masks.
In another section of the bill, it references the COVID-19 relief funds, saying they are “appropriated” to the board of education. Maxey emphasized that those appropriated funds then come to the districts, so following Hembree's proposal could be illegal.
“My concern is that the South Carolina Supreme Court has not ruled on another case that specifically affects a school district," Maxey said. "I’m not talking about taking a position of having a mask mandate or not having a mask mandate. The opinion is still out. My advice to you is to not pursue the use of federal funds to support a mask mandate because it’s clearly spelled out in the appropriations bill."
Maxey said board members should not look for a “work-around mechanism" but should wait on guidance from the S.C. Supreme Court.
“While I appreciate Hembree providing this opportunity to think about it — that’s his opinion," the superintendent said. "This is my opinion. We need to wait on the South Carolina Supreme Court to give the final opinion."
The board took no action concerning any mask mandates.
Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said that COVID-19 positive numbers are trending downward, noting that as of Monday evening there were 60 staff members, or 1% of the staff, with positive cases. Less than a half a percent of students currently have COVID-19, or 234 out of the approximately 45,000 students. Currently 2,600 students, or 5.8%, are currently in quarantine.
In other board news
• The board unanimously approved an amendment to the budget for the federal funds coming to the district for COVID-19 relief, which would include adding $2 million to compensate employees for working longer hours to help with contact tracing.
• Substitutes (including substitute teachers, nurses, aides, cafeteria workers and custodians) will receive a $10 per day stipend for those who work five or more days per month, adding $312,000 to the aforementioned COVID-19 relief budget to cover this expenditure.
