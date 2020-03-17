As Horry County prepares for the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, residents are stocking up on groceries and other basic necessities in order to limit their public exposure and stay indoors in case of a quarantine.
As of Monday, Horry County had three cases, part of 34 cases across South Carolina. Government buildings were closing down, and events around the county were cancelled or postponed in order to slow the spread of the outbreak.
Barbara DeWitt spent part of her Tuesday morning at Boulineau’s IGA in Cherry Grove picking up groceries including cabbage, wine and paper towels. She planned to make a St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage for her and her husband
She’d been to Walmart the day before, and said they didn’t have any cabbage.
“I wanted some cabbage and I needed toilet tissues and paper towels,” DeWitt said. “I hadn’t been able to find any. At least I’ve got paper towels now.”
Dewitt thought the threat was “a little bit exaggerated, but it’s still to the point that we need to be careful and take care of ourselves,” adding “I think it’s something that’s not just going to blow right over because of people having contact. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
She said her friends and her sister were experiencing the real-world consequences of preparing for the virus.
“I’ve already had friends that are having to rotate out of work because of it,” said DeWitt, who’s retired. “I have a sister that has an autoimmune disease and she works in government at the [Lee County] Courthouse. She’s kind of barricaded her office around her door so that anybody can come right inside her office but not directly to her. She’s trying to take care of herself and still do her job.”
Ernie Herrington also stopped into Boulineau’s for a quick bite, but made sure to stay 6 feet away from other people, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to practice social distancing.
“All these churches cancelled and stuff, but all these people still showed down there on Main Street Saturday,” he said, referring to North Myrtle Beach’s St. Patrick’s Day festival, which the city called off on Friday. “They didn’t have the parade but you wouldn’t believe how many people were down there. I’m not gettin’ in that stuff.”
While most shelves at Boulineau’s were brightly-lit and fully stocked, there was one familiar exception: toilet paper.
The Cherry Grove IGA looked no different in that regard than every other photo of empty shelves that have been circulating on American’s social media feeds for months.
Walmart and other grocery stores like the Food Lion and Piggly Wiggly have also been chronically out of the precious tissues that’s quickly become a scarce and highly-sought commodity.
But the Dollar General on Highway 17 at 20 th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach had some, and they were rationing the goods to three packs per person.
Jeff Workman, who lives in Myrtle Beach, stopped in to prepare for more drastic measures.
“The media seems to have everybody scared and so everybody’s running to get toilet paper,” Workman said. “But I have three children at the house, and the lady, and if it comes down to it, I want to make sure I’m prepared and have toilet paper. Everywhere else there was no toilet paper, so thank God there was some here. I want to make sure my lady and babies are okay.”
Workman has also stocked up on food and vitamins.
He said he expected the virus to get worse after watching how it’s affected other countries.
“So, what we want to do is just prepare yourself and stay safe,” he said. “Do the things you should have been doing for a long time: stay clean and sanitized. Something that we should all do more anyways. But until then, keep positive.”
