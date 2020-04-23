For the fifth straight week, Horry County fell among the top two counties in the state for unemployment claims, according to the latest data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW).
After leading the state for three weeks, Horry has posted the second-highest number of claims behind Greenville County for two weeks. Horry residents filed 7,867 claims for benefits for the week ending April 18. That total was just under the 8,900 from Greenville County.
The number is a dramatic increase from the first week of March, when just 99 people filed claims for unemployment benefits in Horry County. The next week, 112 did. Then the total jumped to 5,258 — the most of any county in South Carolina.
In an effort to slow the spread COVID-19, there have been government bans on short-term rentals and sit-down dining, along with the forced closure of many “non-essential” businesses and a stay-at-home order. Schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Since the pandemic began, 40,825 unemployment claims have been filed in Horry County, according to state records.
Statewide, last week marked the first decrease in the overall number of claims filed since the shutdown started. South Carolina saw claims drop by 14,570 from the previous week. For Horry County, it was the second straight week of decline in the number of claims filed. The county's peak in a single week was 10,098.
“Our agency is heartened to see the first decrease in initial claims after so many weeks. We hope that this will begin to set a downward trend as individuals who have already filed continue to receive their benefits through this crisis and other claimants receive their funds through some of the additional federal programs we are still implementing,” said Jamie Suber, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce chief of staff, in an SCDEW news release. “We know that, as a state, we still have much to accomplish before we begin to feel a sense of normalcy, but our agency is actively responding to the needs of individuals and businesses as we work through this together.”
