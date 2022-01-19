Horry County is seeing a slight uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to infect people throughout the state and beyond.

According to a Tuesday report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Horry County had 446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. The state health department also reported nearly 11,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.

From Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, Horry County reported 4,029 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 25% increase from the week before.

Since the start of the pandemic, Horry County has had 56,871 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the entire state is nearing 1 million – currently at 968,084.

On Tuesday, DHEC reported two confirmed deaths as of Sunday. From Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, Horry County had 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Since the pandemic began, Horry County has had 728 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nearly 13,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed statewide.

The Horry County Government reported Tuesday afternoon that 70 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not reporting to work, along with 31 employees currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. According to Horry County Government, Fire/EMS staff have the most employees that have tested positive with 22 while the Horry County Detention Center have the most in quarantine with 13.

On Tuesday night, Conway officials said there were 10 employees out with COVID-19.

School update

As schools resumed within the last two weeks, Horry County Schools is reporting positive cases and quarantines across the county.

According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, there are a total of 1,498 active cases, with 1,409 of those being students. St. James High School has the most active cases of all the schools within the district with 67. The district office has 23 active cases, making up nearly 26% of the 89 active cases among HCS staff. The district office also has 31 staff members in quarantine, making up 18.7% of the 166 staff members in quarantine.