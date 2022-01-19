Horry County is seeing a slight uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to infect people throughout the state and beyond.
According to a Tuesday report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Horry County had 446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. The state health department also reported nearly 11,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.
From Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, Horry County reported 4,029 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 25% increase from the week before.
Since the start of the pandemic, Horry County has had 56,871 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the entire state is nearing 1 million – currently at 968,084.
On Tuesday, DHEC reported two confirmed deaths as of Sunday. From Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, Horry County had 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Since the pandemic began, Horry County has had 728 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nearly 13,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed statewide.
The Horry County Government reported Tuesday afternoon that 70 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not reporting to work, along with 31 employees currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. According to Horry County Government, Fire/EMS staff have the most employees that have tested positive with 22 while the Horry County Detention Center have the most in quarantine with 13.
On Tuesday night, Conway officials said there were 10 employees out with COVID-19.
School update
As schools resumed within the last two weeks, Horry County Schools is reporting positive cases and quarantines across the county.
According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, there are a total of 1,498 active cases, with 1,409 of those being students. St. James High School has the most active cases of all the schools within the district with 67. The district office has 23 active cases, making up nearly 26% of the 89 active cases among HCS staff. The district office also has 31 staff members in quarantine, making up 18.7% of the 166 staff members in quarantine.
There are approximately 2,800 students in quarantine, according to the dashboard, with St. James Intermediate with 178 students in quarantine.
Classes resumed at Coastal Carolina University on Jan. 10, with a mask mandate being reinstated prior to the start of the spring semester. From Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, the university reported 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty, staff and affiliates.
Coastal’s COVID-19 dashboard reported Wednesday morning that of those 88 positive cases, 45 are students, 35 are faculty/staff and eight are affiliates. There was 40% increase in faculty and staff cases from the week prior, which saw only 21 positive cases.
Hospital update
Conway Medical Center reported Wednesday morning that the hospital system had a total of 31 people hospitalized for COVID-19 — 12 of whom are in ICU and two on ventilators. Of those 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 18 are unvaccinated while 11 are fully vaccinated.
CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd said Conway Medical Center had six COVID-19 deaths from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18.
Floyd said Conway Medical’s occupancy was 78% Wednesday morning.
CMC has seen high percent of positive cases when it comes to COVID-19 testing. According to Floyd, two of the first 18 days in January had a percent positive below 25% (24.1% on Jan. 2 and 24.6% on Jan. 15). CMC's percent positive has surpassed 30% seven different times this month, four of those days happening in the past five days. The average percent positive at CMC is 29.74% with less than two weeks left in the month of January.
Grand Strand Medical Center is currently treating 81 COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson Katie Maclay.
Maclay urged community members to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“As we continue to see an increase of COVID-19 in our community, everyone can help by wearing a mask, washing their hands and practicing social distancing,” Maclay said. “These lifesaving, yet simple things are the best way to ensure our local hospitals do not end up with more patients than they can care for.”
Tidelands Health is currently at 116% capacity, according to spokesperson Dawn Bryant. Bryant said there are currently 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Tidelands, with 18 on ICU and seven on ventilators.
Of the 57 patients hospitalized, 35 are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated while 17 are fully vaccinated. Bryant reported that five patients that are hospitalized with COVID-19 are both fully vaccinated and boosted. Only one of the boosted patients is in ICU while 14 unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are in ICU.
Horry County area hospitals are at 87.6% occupancy as of Tuesday, according to DHEC, with 656 of the 742 total beds being occupied. Of those 642, 172 are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Out of 105 ICU beds, 96 are currently occupied with 45 being occupied by COVID-19 patients. DHEC also reported 19 of 142 ventilators are in use, 14 of which are being used for COVID-19 patients.
If you feel that you may have symptoms of COVID-19 or want to be tested, there may be a delay in getting your test results. DHEC announced Tuesday it is continuing to actively address issues with multiple COVID-19 testing vendors and reporting facilities due to failures in processing tests and reporting results.
It’s an issue DHEC said has been happening since the omicron-fueled surge began in late December.
According to DHEC, approximately 97% of COVID-19 tests are processed at large, non-DHEC labs. DHEC’s Public Health Lab, which has a daily capacity of 2,500 samples, is operating at that capacity and currently not experiencing any delays.
However, DHEC said in a release Tuesday that large private labs like Premier Medical Laboratory Services have fallen significantly behind due to issues ranging from the sheer volume of samples to COVID-related internal staffing shortages and still have not caught up or met contractually obligated deadlines to do so. DHEC added some private testing vendors have fallen so far behind in reporting results that the state health department has had to take the unprecedented step of recommending those individuals finish what would have been their isolation time or return to work if it has been more than five days.
DHEC issued an apology Tuesday, calling the delays “unacceptable.”
“DHEC sincerely apologizes to all those negatively impacted by the substandard performance of select vendors and is working diligently to correct those issues,” the release said. “The safety and welfare of the citizens of South Carolina remain DHEC’s overriding concern.”
The United States Postal Service is offering the delivery of four free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. To put in an order, visit https://special.usps.com/testkits.
