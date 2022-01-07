With the recent rise of omicron cases across the country, there is a growing concern among Myrtle Beach area medical professionals of the impact this variant is having in the community and across the state.
“We have seen a tremendous increase in the amount of testing we’re performing and also the amount of positive results that we’ve been seeing,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer at Conway Medical Center.
CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd said of the roughly 500 tests that were administered Wednesday, 33.4% were positive. Floyd added the average percent positive at CMC for the first five days of 2022 is 29.5%. Conway Medical Center never saw a monthly percent positive average reach 20% throughout 2021.
This week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 9,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of last Friday. Of the 9,376 confirmed cases, 359 were in Horry County.
Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, Horry County had 2,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19. From Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, Horry County didn’t surpass 700 confirmed cases.
While the state's and county's numbers from Wednesday were slightly less than the day before, much of South Carolina, including Horry County, saw a notable increase in confirmed cases from Monday to Tuesday.
DHEC reported 9,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, more than double from the day before. Of those near 9,497 cases, 441 were in Horry County.
“It’s scary, it’s truly scary,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he has noticed COVID-19 patients who are vaccinated have handled the virus better — however, the omicron variant is incredibly contagious.
“We’re seeing a tremendous number of people contract this,” Richardson said. “Even if less people get very, very sick, proportionally, if a whole bunch of people contract it, you’re still going to see significant numbers of sick patients.”
DHEC reported Wednesday a total of 1,501 individuals were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 in the past week, up 59% from the week before.
Despite the recent increase in cases, Richardson said medical professionals at CMC are not taking a different approach when it comes to the new variant.
“From our perspective, we’ve been successful in the other spikes,” Richardson said. “We’re employing the best practices and medical approaches to everything. We’re providing protective equipment to our employees. We’re doing the things that you need to do. Why change that?”
Horry County area hospitals are at 90.9% occupancy as of Thursday, according to DHEC, with 642 of the 706 total beds being occupied. Of those 642, only 102 are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Out of 102 ICU beds, 95 are currently occupied with 22 being occupied by COVID-19 patients. DHEC also reported 31 of 179 ventilators are in use, 10 of which are being used for COVID-19 patients.
Tidelands Health spokesperson Dawn Bryant reported an overall capacity of 110% Friday afternoon, with 32 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 32 patients, 17 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 11 are fully vaccinated and four have received a booster shot. Bryant said of the 32 patients, six are in ICU, with two on ventilators.
Floyd said CMC’s hospital occupancy rate was at 92% Friday morning, with 23 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 23 patients, seven are in ICU and two are on ventilators. Only five of the 23 patients are fully vaccinated.
Floyd reported between Dec. 31 to Thursday three patients died of COVID-19 at CMC. Tidelands Health had the same number of COVID-19 deaths during that same time, according to Bryant.
When it comes to the severity of the omicron variant for those who are immunocompromised compared to those who are not, Richardson said that information remains unclear.
“What can I say is that so far, we don’t have the numbers on ventilators like how we had before,” Richardson said.
Richardson added that despite the rise in hospitalizations and number of cases he is seeing, most patients aren’t as sick compared to earlier variants of COVID-19. While the number of positive tests has increased significantly in recent days at CMC, Richardson said not everyone who comes through is getting a COVID-19 test.
“We’re not universally testing everyone,” Richardson said. “If you come in with something like a broken ankle, you’re not going to be swabbed just to be swabbed. We are testing folks that need to be tested… If they screen negative, we aren’t testing them. There’s no need to and you waste a lot of tests that way.”
Richardson said CMC has a process at its outpatient offices where if a patient comes in with a respiratory illness, they go through a process before being brought inside.
Omicron’s impact on local schools
The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county has forced local school systems to update protocols and return to certain preventive measures. On Thursday, Coastal Carolina University reinstated its mask mandate, with immediate effect, ahead of the start of the spring semester on Jan. 10.
“We have been reviewing the impact of COVID considering the fast-spreading Omicron variant,” the university said in a message to students, faculty and staff. “In consultation with the chair of our Board of Trustees, we will be adjusting mitigation efforts for the spring semester.”
The university said all are required to wear face coverings indoors, which applies to all spaces across campus except for private offices and individual residence hall rooms.
On Tuesday, Horry County Schools sent an email to parents regarding an updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance that reflects the Centers for Disease Control’s shortened quarantine duration of five days.
According to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 563 total COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning, 443 of whom were students. The dashboard said 157 staff members are in quarantine, along with roughly 1,800 students.
St. James Middle School has the most students in quarantine with 90, while Carolina Forest High School has the most active cases with 33.
Though there have been varying reports on the impact the omicron variant has on the younger generation, Richardson said omicron has no favorites.
“I’ll be honest with you, it’s probably contagious to us all,” Richardson said. “Now, do we see a lot more younger folks test positive? Yes. Frankly, that probably has more to do with the fact that a lot of younger patients are back in congregate settings. My kids are at college so I can understand why that would occur.”
As schools gets back in session across the county, Richardson urged the younger community, as well as everyone, to take common sense measures to tackle the latest COVID-19 variant.
“If you’re sick, don’t go out,” Richardson said. “We tell our employees if you’re sick, don’t come to work. We don’t want to spread it around … using common sense measures will definitely cut this down.”
While the future of omicron is uncertain, Richardson ensures the community that Conway Medical Center is ready to combat this variant.
“We stand ready to take care of folks,” he said.
