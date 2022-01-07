With the recent rise of omicron cases across the country, there is a growing concern among Myrtle Beach area medical professionals of the impact this variant is having in the community and across the state.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in the amount of testing we’re performing and also the amount of positive results that we’ve been seeing,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer at Conway Medical Center.

CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd said of the roughly 500 tests that were administered Wednesday, 33.4% were positive. Floyd added the average percent positive at CMC for the first five days of 2022 is 29.5%. Conway Medical Center never saw a monthly percent positive average reach 20% throughout 2021.

This week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 9,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of last Friday. Of the 9,376 confirmed cases, 359 were in Horry County.

Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, Horry County had 2,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19. From Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, Horry County didn’t surpass 700 confirmed cases.

While the state's and county's numbers from Wednesday were slightly less than the day before, much of South Carolina, including Horry County, saw a notable increase in confirmed cases from Monday to Tuesday.

DHEC reported 9,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, more than double from the day before. Of those near 9,497 cases, 441 were in Horry County.

“It’s scary, it’s truly scary,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he has noticed COVID-19 patients who are vaccinated have handled the virus better — however, the omicron variant is incredibly contagious.

“We’re seeing a tremendous number of people contract this,” Richardson said. “Even if less people get very, very sick, proportionally, if a whole bunch of people contract it, you’re still going to see significant numbers of sick patients.”

DHEC reported Wednesday a total of 1,501 individuals were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 in the past week, up 59% from the week before.