The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 937 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 5 to through Friday, according to data from the DHEC County-Level Data page. It's a 15 percent increase from the week before, where Horry County had 815 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported six confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 this week, one more from last week.
Across the state, there have been 234,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,387 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC.
As of Sunday, Horry County had hosted 15,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been 240 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC data.
From Dec. 5, through Friday, DHEC ran 4,933 tests for active infections in Horry County with 1,007 positive results, a percent positive rate of 20.2 percent.
As of Saturday night, DHEC reported Horry County's hospital bed occupancy rate at 89.2 percent.
According to DHEC, there are 301 testing opportunities available across the state.
To find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.