The S.C.Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 328 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this past week, representing a near 35 percent drop in newly confirmed cases since last week when the agency reported 502 new cases in Horry County.
This week, DHEC reported four confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 in comparison to the five confirmed deaths the previous week.
Last week, DHEC conducted 3,476 total tests for active infection in Horry County. Of those 3,476 tests, 402 came back positive – a percent positive rate of 11.6 percent.
That is nearly a 2.5 percent decrease from the previous week, where 665 active infection tests came back positive out of the 4,795 samples from the county.
According to DHEC, Horry County had a total of 11,605 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, along with 207 confirmed deaths since COVID-19 data tracking began.
Across the state, there are 167,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,653 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, according to DHEC.
The news of the decrease in confirmed cases in the past week comes as the mask mandate in Horry County is set to expire. On Oct. 21, county council voted to end the mask mandate in Horry County.
While the county is set to end their mandate, this only applies to the unincorporated areas of Horry County. North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach voted earlier this month to extend their ordinances.
DHEC says they are working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state.
Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 310 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
