The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday that Horry County saw confirmed cases of COVID-19 drop by more a third compared to the previous week.

From Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, health officials reported 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 in the county — a decrease of about 34% from the previous week, with 1,806 confirmed cases.

DHEC reported Tuesday that Horry County had a combined total of 30 confirmed and probable deaths last week, a slight drop from 37 the week before. The amount of deaths still ranks the highest in the state for that week. On Tuesday, DHEC reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the county as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, Horry County had 218 confirmed cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports, ranking the county at fifth highest in South Carolina in the number of cases.

The drop in confirmed cases comes at a time where some Horry County schools are returning to the classroom following a brief stint of virtual learning.

On Sept. 3, Horry County School officials updated the district's COVID-19 quarantine rules. The new rules shortened quarantine options for healthy students that were identified as close contacts, as well as reduced the number of days schools would have to shift to virtual learning.

Aynor Middle School, the first school that moved to virtual learning on Aug. 27, returned to in-person learning on Sept. 7. The school was originally supposed to return to in-person Monday. Conway High, Loris Middle, Whittemore Park Middle and Ten Oaks Middle all returned to in-person learning Monday. All four schools were originally set to return to in-person later this week.

As of Tuesday morning, the district has less than 4,000 students in quarantine, according to the Horry County Schools' COVID Dashboard. This comes after the district had several days in previous weeks where anywhere between 20 and 25% of the entire student body was in quarantine.

Myrtle Beach Middle and Loris Elementary have the most students in quarantine with 172, the dashboard states. Carolina Forest High School has the most active cases with 38.