With the release of Friday's COVID-19 update from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Horry county has seen 571 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
According to the release, 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Horry County Friday. Across the state, a total of 897 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with five confirmed deaths.
The number of cases this past week is a 27.7 percent increase from the week before. Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, the county saw a total of 447 cases of COVID-19, according to the S.C.County-Level Data.
Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported this past week in Horry County as well.
Since the pandemic began, Horry County has had 10,919 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 190 total confirmed deaths linked to the virus.
Across the state of South Carolina, there have been a total of 155,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,405 confirmed deaths linked to the virus since records began.
Hospitalizations in Horry County have spiked in the past week. As of Thursday, Horry County hospitals were at 94.6 percent capacity, with less than 40 beds currently available.
According to DHEC data, a total of 904 people in Horry County have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
DHEC did not immediately respond to request for comment about why cases have been spiking.
There are two free testing events in the county that happen weekly, courtesy of Tidelands Health.
One is every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and the other is every Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
State health officials recommend that those who are out and about in the community, around others, or are unable to socially distance or wear a mask get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month.
The testing allows public health workers to diagnose people who are asymptomatic and stem the spread of the virus, according to DHEC.
