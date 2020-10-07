The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control removed 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Horry County's cumulative total last week, according to DHEC's data.
On Sept. 25, DHEC reported that Horry County had a total of 9,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reporting began back in March. But on Friday, DHEC reported only 9,881confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
DHEC officials said previously reported numbers are "adjusted to be as accurate as possible" when new information becomes available.
"The overwhelming reason that cases change for counties is because we learn that these individuals, whether news cases or deaths, were residents of a different county than what was initially reported to us," a DHEC spokesperson said in an email. "This is especially true in areas with a large number of tourists as the information initially reported to DHEC about individuals' county/state of residence later changes during follow-up investigations."
DHEC added that confirmed cases can become reclassified as probable, and vice versa, and reiterated that its COVID-19 website is always the must accurate source of up-to-date data.
Since Friday, DHEC has added 332 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to Horry County's total.
On Wednesday, DHEC announced 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County. It's first time since July 31 that DHEC has reported more than 80 cases locally in a single day.
As of Wednesday, Horry County has had a total of 10,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
DHEC reported one new death in Horry County on Wednesday, bringing up the local COVID-19 death toll up to 187.
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,539,978 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of tests, not including antibody tests, conducted across South Carolina Tuesday was 4,309, with 12.9 percent of those tests coming back positive.
There are two free testing events in the county that happen weekly, courtesy of Tidelands Health.
One is every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and the other is every Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
State health officials recommend that those who are out and about in the community, around others, or are unable to socially distance or wear a mask get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month.
The testing allows public health workers to diagnose people who are asymptomatic and stem the spread of the virus, according to DHEC.
Currently, there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through November 23 and there are 315 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
