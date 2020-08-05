For the eighth straight day, Horry County saw less than 85 new cases of COVID-19, with 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
On Wednesday, the agency announced 1,175 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 94,837 cases. Horry County has seen a total of 8,265 cases of COVID-19.
DHEC also reported 45 additional confirmed deaths across the state, making it 1,819 total deaths in South Carolina linked to COVID-19. Two of the newest deaths were patients from Horry County. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Horry County now stands at 138.
According to DHEC, of the 1,443 Intensive Care Unit beds, there are 1,132 in use: a utilization rate of 78.45%. Of those beds in use, 363 of them are being used to care for COVID-19 patients. Of those 366 COVID-19 patients, 270 are on ventilators. There are at total of 1,469 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.
As of Tuesday, a total of 804,195 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 5,679 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 20.7%.
Currently, there are 117 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster at a press conference last week said that we know more about the virus than when this pandemic started back in March.
McMaster is allowing the opening of businesses such as concert and theater venues with some restrictions as well as mandating restaurant safety procedures.
“We know if we follow these rules, people will be safe,“ he said. “Now is the right time.”
Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach all passed mask mandates prior to July 4. The cities of Conway and Atlantic Beach passed mask mandates on July 7. The same day Conway and Atlantic passed their mandates and ordinances, Surfside Beach approved a regulation encouraging the use of masks.
It has been almost a full month since these mandates, ordinances and regulations were signed into effect. Within the first two weeks of those mandates (July 8 to July 22), Horry County saw a total of 2,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s an average of 138 cases per day.
However, in the past two weeks, Horry County has seen the number of cases get cut in half, totaling 988 COVID-19 cases since July 23. During the past 14 days, Horry County has only surpassed 100-plus daily cases twice (July 24 and 28) and is averaging a daily case total of 71 per day.
Wednesday’s announcement of 59 new cases also makes it five straight days that Horry County has seen less than 60 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19.
