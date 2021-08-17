As students arrived at Conway Elementary School on Tuesday, their Tiger mascot was there to give a quick hug and pose for photos.
“The kids are happy. Some are a little nervous, but we feel good with our [safety] protocols,” said CES Principal Maquitta Davis, who said it was great and exciting to be back creating a positive and safe place for kids to be. "I'm looking forward to being back in the school building, getting to know them and build relationships."
Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson stood with the teachers and welcomed students to the school as well.
“I hope we can not have an uptick and be out in front of this thing,” Richardson said.
Davis said that in their school, some students would be eating in their classrooms and some would be eating in the cafeteria as usual, to prevent overcrowding. Lunch setups were left to the discretion of each school’s principal.
Music played and their mascot and teachers danced happily while welcoming the students from the car rider line.
The mood among parents and teachers was hopeful, mixed with a bit of anxiousness regarding COVID-19 guidelines and how the year might play out in terms of quarantines and safety guidelines.
Erica Edwards, whose first-grade son was “super excited” to head to school on Tuesday, had a positive attitude.
“It’s a little stressful, but I think it’s going to be a good year," she said. "We’re going to go with the flow."
Amy Sanchez, whose family is new to CES, said they were pleased with the school so far.
“It’s going to work out really well,” Sanchez said after she waved goodbye to her third-grade daughter.
According to state law, the school districts cannot use state funds to mandate masks in schools, but Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey encouraged the use of the masks last week. Plexiglass that stood in the classrooms until June has been removed and sent for recycling.
S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman spoke out Tuesday that she disagrees with Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to not mandate masks in schools.
