Horry County Schools sent updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance to parents on Tuesday, which reflects the Centers for Disease Control’s shortened quarantine duration of five days.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, you need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status,” stated an email sent to parents Tuesday.

Those who test positive must isolate for five days, and after day five they can return to work or school if they wear a mask around others for five days afterwards.

For those who are only exposed to someone with the virus and they have been fully vaccinated with a booster (completed initial vaccination series and booster for ages 16 and up, or completed initial vaccination series for ages 5-15), they do not have to quarantine.

However, they must wear a mask around others for ten days. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends testing on day five.

HCS said individuals are eligible for a booster six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series, or two months after their single dose of Janssen.

Those who have not been vaccinated, have not completed their primary vaccination series or have not received the booster they are eligible for must quarantine for ten days and no test is required.

However, that quarantine can be cut to five days if an individual tests on day 4 or beyond and receive a negative result. HCS says those individuals must mask up around others from days six through 10.

Of course, if symptoms develop, individuals should stay home and get tested, HCS said.

Check here for a complete summary of the new guidance.