Impact Ministries and United Way of Horry County teamed up give 500 families free food at Living Water Baptist Church in the Longs community on Monday. Another free food event will be on Wednesday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Todd Wood of Impact Ministries said the food distributions are to help families affected by the suspension of meals previously provided by Horry County Schools. The school system stopped meal pickups and deliveries for two weeks as a precaution after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to church volunteers, Wood said U.S. Foods, Lowcountry Food Bank and A&A Produce joined to offer food along with the Waccamaw Community Foundation, the Chapin Foundation, and One S.C. Wood said each family is asked to visit one location per week for food since multiple visits a week may cause the food supply to run low. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com