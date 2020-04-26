Horry County Schools' free student meal services will resume Monday, according to a news release from the school district.
The district had temporarily suspended the program after some meal services employees tested positive for COVID-19. Volunteers and nonprofits, including the United Way of Horry County and Impact Ministries, helped fill that void with grocery distribution sites.
Starting Monday and continuing through May 8, the district's meal services will resume with support from Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit disaster relief group that was founded after a tornado hit Joplin, Missouri, in 2011. The organization has since served over three million meals in 26 states.
"This venture was made possible through the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina National Guard which allows us to resume bus-delivered meals and 13 pick-up locations," the district's release said. "With the many challenges facing families in our area, we are pleased to be able to help the students of Horry County by continuing to provide meals during this difficult time."
The grab-and-go lunches will be provided at the 13 locations from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students 18 years old and younger are eligible for meals (and special needs HCS students up to age 21). The meals will include one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. Adult meals will not be available.
Visit the district's website for a complete list of the 13 pick-up locations and bus delivery spots.
