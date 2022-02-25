Horry County Schools announced Saturday morning that the district will no longer require students and staff to wear masks on buses, effective immediately.
The announcement was sent by the South Carolina Department of Education yesterday, in response to the loosening of mask mandates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This directive includes public and private schools, as well as early childhood education and daycare programs.
A copy of the memorandum issued by the South Carolina Department of Education can be viewed at https://ed.sc.gov/newsroom/school-district-memoranda-archive/.
This comes after Horry County Schools announced last week that it will no longer be contact tracing or requiring quarantines for COVID-19 close contacts unless the school gets above a 10% threshold of positive cases.
According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently only 65 positive cases in the district.
