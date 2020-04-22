Horry County seniors will not experience traditional graduation ceremonies this year.
In a message released Wednesday night, Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said the public schools will hold virtual ceremonies. The news wasn't surprising — earlier in the day Gov. Henry McMaster announced he would close schools for the remainder of the academic year — but it was yet another major event altered by COVID-19.
"While you, your families, and all of HCS desire traditional ceremonies, in light of the Governor’s closure of public schools, our HCS principals and I agree that the safest and most practical way for honoring each of you is for our graduations and our senior ceremonies to be conducted virtually," Maxey said. "Horry County Schools has nine different attendance areas, each with its own high school, and likewise, each with its own community, history, and traditions. Therefore, each high school and secondary program will create ceremonies that feature you and celebrate your high school experiences, accomplishments, and aspirations, while reflecting those special traditions that are unique to your school. All HCS virtual graduation and senior ceremonies will be pre-recorded and will be posted on your school’s website on the day and time that your school’s ceremony is scheduled."
Each ceremony will be planned by the individual schools and the principals will relay graduation information to students in the coming days.
"During the month of May, our schools and district will be highlighting the Class of 2020 on our websites and on social media," Maxey said. "The first event #BeTheLight, is scheduled for May 1. To recognize you, all HCS high schools will turn on their stadium lights at 20:20 military time (8:20 p.m.) for 20 minutes to honor you for your many successes in academics, athletics, fine arts, and numerous other high school endeavors. We are also inviting the citizens of the many communities of Horry County to join us in this recognition by turning on their porch lights at the same time."
Senior coursework must be finished by May 15. For other grades, Maxey said the online education will continue through June 3, the scheduled end of the academic year.
South Carolina's schools have been closed since March 16.
"This spring is an unprecedented one, not only for us locally, but for our state, our country, and the world," the superintendent said. "Consequently, we have had to alter our lives individually and socially to combat the impact of the COVID-19 virus."
Maxey's complete message is posted in a video on the district's YouTube page.
