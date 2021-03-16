Horry County Schools may soon be spending about $7 million to install technology that will help filter harmful particles out of the air.
“The systems would help improve overall air quality,” HCS Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown told the Board of Education last week, noting the system would also help with problems such as bacteria, viruses, germs, dust, pollen and mold. “It will benefit [the district] even after this pandemic passes us.”
The Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology would be paid for using newly-available federal CARES Act funds. Brown said the initial estimate for the project is between $6 and $7 million.
NPBI technology safely creates and releases ions into the airstream using the building’s existing HVAC system as the delivery method, Brown said.
“When these ions disperse throughout a space, they seek out and form bonds with particles in the air through a process called agglomeration,” he said. “This creates a snowball effect in which particles begin to cluster together. The larger a cluster of particles becomes, the easier it is for your system to safely filter it out of the air … This process is proven by independent laboratory testing to be both safe and effective.”
Brown added that naturally-occurring ions are everywhere outdoors, and they are constantly working to clean the air. NPBI technology generates ions without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts.
The district is vetting two companies that provide this technology: Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) and iWave.
These devices have also been implemented in Charleston and Georgetown counties, Brown said, and Greenville County has them in one school and hopes to expand to others.
Installation of the systems districtwide could take up to a year.
So why didn’t the district install this type of system before ever putting up plexiglass?
Brown said this new initiative was not an option for the grant money they had received at that time.
“As part of the new grant funds being made available, HVAC upgrades are allowed,” Brown said. “The district implemented plexiglass as part of the state-provided initiative that was designed to meet the recommendations of SCDHEC.”
Ryan Brown with the S.C. Department of Education said the initial pot of federal money had limitations on how it could be spent.
“It was funded through the General Assembly in a supplemental CARES Act appropriation that had four allowable uses which covered plexiglass, PPE [personal protective equipment], school nurses and technology, but not building/facility renovations and upgrades,” Ryan Brown said.
Ryan Brown said districts can and should use the new funding to upgrade HVAC and air filtration as well as address plexiglass and PPE needs.
“Both are important and one should not be substituted for another,” he said.
