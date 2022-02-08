Horry County Schools students will now have the chance to skip quarantine based on receipt of negative COVID-19 test results - with some stipulations.

In an email sent to parents on Tuesday morning, Horry County Schools said they sent a request to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control so they will provide the district with at-home COVID-19 tests in order to take part in DHEC’s Test-to-Stay program. The school district will begin taking advantage of the program Wednesday.

According to the email, if a student is deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 positive individual (regardless of vaccination status), they may continue to attend school and avoid quarantine as long as they have no symptoms and follow a few directives.

These rules include remaining symptom-free, wearing a mask through day 10 and getting a COVID-19 test between days 5 and 7. These results must be provided to HCS by day 8.

“A PCR, rapid antigen from a lab, or an at-home rapid test are accepted,” the email read.

If parents use an at-home test, they must use the DHEC attestation form here and submit it to the school district.

Either the form or a negative test result can be delivered to the school nurse or may be sent to negativeCOVID19testresults@horrycountyschools.net.

Of course, if the student is positive or develops symptoms, they should isolate immediately. If the test is not submitted by day 8, the district says students must quarantine at home for three additional days before they can return to school on day 11.

The email also states if students refuse to wear a mask for those ten days, they will not be allowed to participate in the Test-to-Stay program.

The district said it does not know yet when they will receive the at-home tests to distribute to families, but rapid tests are available at no cost at many public health departments and through the federal government. Tests may also be purchased at some pharmacies and retail stores.