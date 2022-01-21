State Rep. Russell Fry (R-Surfside Beach) hosted “Test Before Turkey” at St. James High School the Saturday before Thanksgiving. “I started thinking what could we do? This is easy. The other states, shutting down for Thanksgiving? We aren’t going to cancel Thanksgiving. This way we can all be tested and be safe,” Fry said encouraging families to get a COVID-19 test and results before Thanksgiving. The free drive-thru testing event was administered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Fry said DHEC reported 275 people were tested. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com