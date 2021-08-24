Ray Winters' chair stood empty, draped in a black In Memoriam stole topped by a white rose.
Horry County Board of Education members began their meeting Monday night in remembrance of the representative who died Aug. 16 from COVID-19 complications.
“It’s a shocking and terrible loss,” said District 1 board member Russell Freeman.
Winters, 50, was the second board member to succumb to COVID-19 this year. Vice chairman John Poston died on Jan. 30.
Representing District 3, which includes parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach, Winters had served on the board since 2014. He was the managing attorney of his own law practice that focused on real estate, corporate and business transactions.
Winters is survived by his wife, Tracy, and daughter, Alyssa.
“He loved his family, he loved his community and he loved HCS,” said District 2 member Sherrie Todd, who sat beside Winters on the board for eight years. “All he ever wanted was for us to be better and better. He worked tirelessly for us all to be better.”
District 11 member Shanda Allen gave a tearful tribute to her friend and colleague.
“Ray was a giver," she said. "He always gave of himself everywhere he went. His smile was contagious. His spirit was contagious."
Janet Graham, who represents District 7, spoke of his love for his family.
“I knew Ray’s daughter’s name and more about her [before knowing more about him],” Graham said with a smile. “She was the apple of his eye. He loved his wife, but Alyssa was the queen.”
District 4 board member David Cox had fun memories of Winters.
“Ray was a quiet man, but he was so doggone funny,” Cox said, saying that while others may not have seen it, they always laughed and joked together on the dais. “It sounds kind of glib, but that was the truth – to know him was to love him.”
Chairman Ken Richardson, who wore a Carolina Forest shirt in Winters’ honor, said he was a dedicated public servant and advocate.
“We are thankful for his contributions and support of public education,” Richardson said.
District 9 representative James Edwards only got to serve with Winters on the board less than a year, but he said Winters was a detailed and thorough person.
“He just wanted to do things right, and do them the right way,” Edwards said.
Helen Smith of District 6 said she was “crushed” when she got the news that Winters had passed.
“Losing two board members in a year just broke my heart,” Smith said. “We don’t know why these things happen.”
Vice chairman Neil James echoed the board’s sentiments about Winters’ commitment to his district and to the students of HCS.
“He was a good friend, a good servant to Horry County Schools,” James said.
Winters’ official obituary can be found HERE.
