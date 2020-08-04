The Horry County Board of Education on Monday approved a reopening plan that will be sent to the South Carolina Department of Education Wednesday.
If state officials give their blessing, the district would offer parents two options for sending their children back to school on Sept. 8.
“This has been a very challenging time," Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said. "Obviously one that is going to continue to be a challenge. I feel very good about the work that our staff and stakeholders have done together to assemble a plan that will help us usher in this school year."
Option One would bring students to their brick and mortar school for five days per week of face-to-face instruction. That would be contingent upon whether the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Disease Activity Report for Aug. 31 indicates the spread of COVID-19 is low in the area.
A medium spread classification from DHEC would have children starting in a hybrid fashion, which would be a combination of face-to-face school for two days per week and three days per week of distance learning with an A/B split schedule to help with social distancing. A high spread would have students exclusively using distance learning.
Option Two would be to enroll in the HCS Virtual K-12 school for the semester, and not return to a physical school. Those students would be required to commit to at least one semester, and requests to return to school would be considered based upon space availability.
So far, Maxey said nearly 7,000 students have indicated they intend to go fully virtual for the first semester. However, the district is still gathering that data.
“During the first semester, all three disease spread conditions may occur. Parents do not choose which one of the three [options],” Maxey told the board. “HCS will make a decision to transition from one type of school … parents should monitor HCS website and HCS social media for updates regarding any transition decisions.”
Maxey said that the staff would look at the previous week’s DHEC report to determine the upcoming week’s format for schooling, so there would be a week of transition time if the disease spread numbers change.
Regardless of low, medium or high disease spread, teachers will be expected to report to their classrooms.
“We would never intentionally place anyone in harm’s way. Ever. But we do know that if we take precautions we can begin to carry on our business,” Maxey said.
Maxey said the district is asking principals and supervisors to work with teachers to possibly bring their children (in grades K-8 only) to school with them if need be.
“We value you," he said. "We understand your needs. We know you can’t provide these services to other children if you are concerned about your own children."
As for how the schools would split up the school populations for A/B days, Maxey said that a programmer with expertise in the student data management program PowerSchool has found a way to split the population so families with students in different school levels will all go on the same day. Families with multiple children would not be going at different times.
Students who choose HCS Virtual K-12 will also be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities at their school. The deadline for HCS virtual registration is Monday, Aug. 10.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman’s office announced last week that masks would be required for students and staff returning for any face-to-face interactions, with the exception of those children under age two, those who have trouble breathing, and those unable to remove their mask without help.
“As we prepare to welcome students and teachers back to South Carolina classrooms for face-to-face instruction, it is imperative that we implement measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Spearman said in a news release last week. “Requiring the use of face masks for everyone in our school buildings in combination with other mitigation tactics will help ensure that we have safe learning environments even when optimal social distancing is not feasible.”
State officials have said they would be purchasing and providing five cloth face masks for every teacher, bus driver, custodian and food service worker. Large orders are also being placed for face shields, gowns, gloves, plexiglass, hand sanitizer and other equipment.
As for transportation, HCS officials say buses will be cleaned twice daily after routes, and students and drivers will be required to have face coverings. Since masks will be in use, buses can transport up to 67% of their capacity instead of the previously reported 50% capacity.
Prescreening 45,000 students will be almost impossible, Maxey said, so the district is asking parents to prescreen their children before sending them to school.
HCS Chief Officer of Student Services Velna Allen said they intend to excuse student absences if parents find their children have a temperature in the morning before school.
“If they have symptoms [of COVID-19), we’re asking you to keep them home, so it would be excused. That’s what we’re anticipating,” Allen said, saying that if a child is positive and has to quarantine, they hope to allow those days to be excused.
The LEAP (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare) days for K-8 students that are identified as needing help and assessment in ELA and Math are scheduled for Aug. 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26. Parents will receive invitations if their child is identified. Student participation in LEAP days is voluntary, and will not count against the students in absences.
Nutrition services will extend or stagger meal times to encourage social distancing, and water fountains will not be used. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to school.
Dr. Linda Bell with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said during a news conference that if people will follow the hygiene rules, it “can completely reverse our fortunes.”
“For students returning to school, this is more important now than ever when we will be confronted with the flu season," she said. "Several local governments have been requiring face masks for everyone in public … We strongly support those measures."
Gov. Henry McMaster reiterated his preference last week for face-to-face instruction in classrooms.
“There’s no substitute for a live, trained, skilled teacher. I’ve been wanting to pay them more,” McMaster said last week in a news conference. “We know teachers are important. The superintendent [Spearman] knows that as well as anybody. The first preference of most parents is to have those children in face to face with teachers, particularly younger ones.”
Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said no one wants children face-to-face in school more than he does, but he wants it done safely.
“The governor and I had a few words about it," he said. "I’m not going to do anything that isn’t the safest program we can have."
View the entire proposal and summaries here.
