State and local officials do not expect the peak impact of the coronavirus to hit Horry County until late April, according to records obtained by myhorrynews.com.
County officials recently received information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) that indicates the county is projected to see the highest number of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus) cases and deaths toward the end of April, records show. However, state officials said as recently as Monday afternoon that pinpointing an exact date is impossible because there are many variables, including the effectiveness of the state's social distancing guidelines and other policies such as closing schools and dine-in restaurants.
“There are a range of estimates of when we might see a peak,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, in a conference call with reporters. “But we cannot define that peak because [with] how successful we are in implementing the other recommended measures we can flatten that peak … by slowing the spread.”
As of Monday afternoon, Horry County had 32 confirmed cases and three deaths related to the virus, according to DHEC data. Statewide, there were 925 positive tests and 18 deaths.
Horry County officials are expected to give an update on the county's coronavirus response at a 3 p.m. news conference.
Check back for updates.
